PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi has verbal agreement with club; Zinedine Zidane backed to take charge in Paris, and more - January 15, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel to the Roazhon Park on Sunday (January 15) to face Rennes in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s team are atop the league and will look to maintain their momentum.

Meanwhile, journalist Gaston Edul has said that Lionel Messi has had a verbal agreement with the Parisians to extend his stay till 2024. Elsewhere, former French international Lionel Charbonnier has backed Zinedine Zidane to take charge in Paris.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 15, 2023.

Lionel Messi has verbal agreement with PSG

Lionel Messi is expected to continue his stay in Paris.

Lionel Messi has a verbal agreement with PSG regarding extending his stay at the club, according to Gaston Edul (TyC Sport via PSG Talk). The Argentinean is in the final six months of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, and his future is up in the air. The 35-year-old is already wanted at Barcelona and Inter Miami, but the Parisians are hoping to keep him in Paris.

Messi has been mesmerising for both club and country recently. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has amassed 13 goals and 14 assists from 20 games across competitions this season for the French giants. His exploits with La Albiceleste, meanwhile, have been legendary.

He guided his nation to a triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fulfilling his legacy in the process.

The 35-year-old ended the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven games, winning the World Cup Golden Ball. PSG are eager to keep the player in Paris as they search for European glory. It now appears that the Argentinean has verbally committed himself to the club for one more season.

Zinedine Zidane backed to take charge in Paris

Zinedine Zidane is currently available for a football management job.

Lionel Charbonnier reckons Zinedine Zidane can take charge of the PSG starting XI in the future.

The former Real Madrid manager is yet to take up a job in management since parting ways with the La Liga giants. Zizou enjoyed brilliant success at the Santiago Bernabeu and is among the candidates eyed as Christophe Galtier’s eventual replacement in Paris.

Speaking to Rothen s’enflamme, as cited by PSG Talk, Charbonnier said that Zidane is also open to taking charge at the Parc des Princes.

“His desire is to train. If he hasn’t managed a club so far, it’s the France team. If he leaves Real Madrid, he has to take a team up to his standards, like PSG. Do you have to wait three and a half years? Five years without training, you can’t. To train, you also have to have personal ties. That’s what he told me about PSG. There are not 50 clubs,” said Charbonnier.

Zidane has won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid during his reign as manager.

Neymar can win with any team, says Alda Turan

Neymar has been in explosive form this season.

Alda Turin reckons Neymar can be an asset to any team he plays for. The Brazilian has divided opinion regarding his playing style, with many branding him as selfish on the pitch. However, Turan has refused to agree to those claims.

Speaking to Goal Turkey, as relayed by PSG Talk, the former Turkey international heaped praise on Neymar.

“Neymar is a very talented player. He steals everybody one on one. But I don’t think he always plays the game right. I think he’s a ‘Winner’ player, but I think he should play the game a little bit more accurately. He makes himself tired behind the court more. I want him to win, too. He loves football, always wants to play. I don’t think he will retire early,” said Turan.

Neymar has appeared 22 times across competitions this season for PSG, scoring 15 goals and setting up 13 more.

