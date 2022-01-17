PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi doesn't want Barcelona return; Mauricio Pochettino wants to leave, and more - 17 January 2022

PSG are on course to win the Ligue 1 title this season. The Parisians are top of the league table after 21 games, and have a healthy 11-point cushion over second-placed Nice.

Meanwhile, PSG's star attacker Lionel Messi is not interested in a return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to leave Les Parisiens to take charge of Manchester United.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 17th January 2022.

Lionel Messi doesn't want Barcelona return

Lionel Messi has no intention of returning to Barcelona, according to The Sun. Recent reports suggested that the Argentinean was being urged to consider a departure from PSG. The 34-year-old joined the Parisians last summer, but is yet to assert his dominance in Ligue 1, scoring just once in 11 games.

It was reported that Messi's wife Antonela is unsettled in the French capital, and wants to return to Spain. There was also interest from the Blaugrana in a reunion with Messi, especially with Xavi at the helm and Dani Alves back. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is not looking to leave the French giants right now.

Lionel Messi has a contract with PSG that runs till 2023, and is determined to honour the deal. The Argentinean is desperate to stamp his authority in France. The 34-year-old has been a shadow of himself in Ligue 1, but he has been a beast in the Champions League. He has scored five times in as many games for his new club this season. That suggests it's only a matter of time before he gets going in the league too.

Messi has helped PSG ease into the knockout stage of the Champions League. With a blockbuster knockout tie against old foe Real Madrid ahead, the 34-year-old is determined to come good for his new team. As such, the Argentinean is not thinking about moving to Barcelona right now.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to leave PSG

Mauricio Pochettino is eager to take charge at Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino is eager to take charge at Manchester United, according to The Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils have reportedly accelerated their plans to appoint a permanent manager amid a recent slump in form. Pochettino remains one of the prime candidates for the job, and could be on the move before the end of the season.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag remain the frontrunners to take over at #mufc , who are believed to have informally sounded out Brendan Rodgers while Solskjaer was still in charge. Rodgers remains under consideration. [men] Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag remain the frontrunners to take over at #mufc, who are believed to have informally sounded out Brendan Rodgers while Solskjaer was still in charge. Rodgers remains under consideration. [men]

The Argentinian has done a decent job since taking charge at PSG, but has his heart set on the Old Trafford job. The Parisians have already identified his replacement in Zinedine Zidane.

Romain Faivre dreams of joining the Parisians

Brest midfielder Romain Faivre has revealed his dream of playing for PSG. The Frenchman, one of the finest talents in Ligue 1, was linked with a move to AC Milan last summer. There have been rumours that the Parisians are interested in the 23-year-old, but nothing concrete has come out of it yet.

"It's a dream, it's my hometown, my family and friends are there."

bit.ly/3nuyH2C Brest's Romain Faivre (23) reveals that PSG had previously held talks with his representatives:"It's a dream, it's my hometown, my family and friends are there." Brest's Romain Faivre (23) reveals that PSG had previously held talks with his representatives:"It's a dream, it's my hometown, my family and friends are there."bit.ly/3nuyH2C

Speaking to Canal Plus, as relayed by PSG Talk, Faivre has said that the Ligue 1 giants have contacted his agent before.

“Playing for PSG? There have been contacts with my agents, is a dream; it’s my city; there’s my family and my friends there,” said Faivre.

