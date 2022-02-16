PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi doesn't want Cristiano Ronaldo in Paris; club leading race for AC Milan star, and more - 16 February 2022

PSG registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe scored the winner in the 94th minute to give the Ligue 1 giants an advantage going into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9.

Meanwhile, PSG star attacker Lionel Messi, who missed a penalty against Los Blancos, reportedly doesn’t want Cristiano Ronaldo at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Parisians are leading the race for an AC Milan star.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 16th February 2022:

Lionel Messi doesn’t want Cristiano Ronaldo at PSG

Lionel Messi doesn’t want Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo at PSG, according to acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Parisians could opt to sign the Portuguese as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe if the Frenchman leaves this summer. A team featuring two players who have won 12 Ballon d’Or awards among them could be a huge success both on and off the pitch.

However, speaking to Wettfreunde, Di Marzio said that it is highly unlikely, as neither wants to play alongside the other.

“I don’t think Messi wants to play with Ronaldo, and Ronaldo wants to play with Messi. I don’t think PSG want the couple to play together, because the relationship between the two isn’t great. I don’t think the two want to play together, and the club wants to have them together. I really don’t think it can happen. Surprises in football transfers are everywhere, but I don’t think that (it will happen),” said Di Marzio.

“Commercially, yes of course. If you have Cristiano Ronaldo in your team, it’s like a blank cheque; it’s commercially perfect. Having Messi and Neymar together and another striker, but young and not like Cristiano Ronaldo, that can create a problem in the dressing room,” continued Di Marzio.

Di Marzio went on to add that Messi and Ronaldo cannot play together, as they are both ‘prima donnas’, incompatible with each other.

“Because Messi and Ronaldo are ‘prima donnas’. They want to be the first, and it’s not possible to have two first together. And also Neymar, but he has a good relationship with Messi."

"Bringing in Ronaldo with the other two, I don’t think PSG wants to create that sort of problem in the dressing room. Even in the field, it would be difficult. To have three players like them would be difficult for the coach,” added Di Marzio.

The reputed journalist also said that the Ligue 1 giants could target Erling Haaland to replace Mbappe if the Frenchman departs.

“I think Mbappe will go to Real Madrid, and PSG will try for Haaland or some other young talented player like him to have the right replacement for Mbappe,” concluded Di Marzio.

Parisians leading race for Franck Kessie

PSG are leading the race to sign Franck Kessie (left)

PSG are leading the race to sign Franck Kessie, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Ivorian midfielder is in the final few months of his current contract with AC Milan. He is eager to leave the club in search of a new challenge. Ligue 1 giants PSG are planning to pick him up in a Bosman move this summer.

The 25-year-old is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Parisians are leading the race for his signature at the moment. The French side’s sporting director Leonardo has a good relationship with Kessie, and has already contacted him quite a few times regarding a move to Paris.

Kylian Mbappe provides update on future

Kylian Mbappe has said that he has not yet made a decision on his future.

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he has not yet made a decision on his future. The Frenchman’s current contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season. He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Speaking after the win over Los Blancos, Mbappe said that he is happy at the Parc des Princes.

“No, I've not decided. I give my best, and then we will see what happens next season. How to ignore the (transfer) context? It's easy; you have to play football. We ask too many questions; we say too many things. We talk about PSG and Real, two big clubs. I'm a PSG player; I'm always very happy,” said Mbappe.

However, it remains to be seen if Mbappe remains with the Parisians next season.

