PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wanted Neymar to rejoin Barcelona; Zinedine Zidane backed to take charge at Parc des Princes, and more - 8 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could only manage a 2-2 draw against Troyes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligue 1. The Parisians, though, have already won the league title this season

Meanwhile, an Argentinean journalist has said that Lionel Messi desperately wanted Neymar at Barcelona. Elsewhere, French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has said that Zinedine Zidane could take charge at the Parc des Princes this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 8th May 2022:

Lionel Messi wanted Neymar to rejoin Barcelona

Lionel Messi was reunited with Neymar at the Parc des Princes last summer.

Lionel Messi wanted Neymar to rejoin Barcelona, according to Argentinean journalist Ariel Senosiain. The 34-year-old built a fabulous partnership with the Brazilian during their time together with Barcelona. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was devastated when Neymar left for PSG five years ago.

However, Messi ended up arriving at the Parc des Princes last summer to be reunited with his old pal. The two players have shown signs of their bond on the pitch but have fared poorly this season. Senosiain has now said that his countryman always wanted Neymar by his side at the Camp Nou.

In an interview with UOL Esporte (via PSG Talk), the Argentinean journalist said that Messi wanted Neymar back at Barcelona to help win the UEFA Champions League. He said:

“One demonstration of this (that Messi always wanted to partner with Neymar) is that he usually doesn’t respond to coaches and managers who ask for his opinions so as not to take responsibility, but every time Barcelona asked him something about reinforcements, players, he said they had to rehire Neymar."

He added:

"That they had to buy him back, even losing money. For Messi, the way for Barcelona to win the Champions League again was to join them, before with Suarez too."

Zinedine Zidane backed to take charge at PSG

Zinedine Zidane is heavily linked with the hot seat at the Parc des Princes.

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet believes Zinedine Zidane could take charge at PSG this summer. The former Real Madrid manager is the favourite to replace current manager Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to L’Equipe (via Paris Fans), Le Graet said that Zidane could be an option for the French national team too when Didier Deschamps departs.

“First of all, you have to be careful what you say. Zidane showed Madrid that he had qualities that were barely imagined. In the minds of the French, he may be a successor. But that’s not my goal. We’ll see. If Didier and I separate, he will surely be one of the options,” said Le Graet.

He continued:

“You see me saying today: “Is it Zidane who will replace Deschamps? “We’ll see. Zidane might take on PSG. For the France team, you have to be free. But today, we are going to do everything to put Didier in the best conditions to win this World Cup."

Edinson Cavani opens up on clash with Neymar

Edinson Cavani had an infamous spat with Neymar over a penalty kick.

Edinson Cavani has said that he has moved on from his spat with Neymar during their time together at PSG. The two superstars clashed over a penalty kick during a game, and their relationship has been frosty since then.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, the Uruguayan said that such issues are always resolved in the dressing room. Cavani said:

“In life and in football, I always deal the same way. There are things that happen inside the dressing room. It ends and stays there. What happens on the field, is resolved in the dressing room. For me, it is like that in football and also in life. I will not comment on some situations because, for me, it has already passed."

He added:

"If for other people it’s different, it’s up to each one. It’s how each one deals with situations and with life. That’s what I have to say about what happened on that occasion. It was talked about, and it happened; it was inside, and it ended there."

Cavani is PSG's all-time top scorer with exactly 200 strikes across competitions.

