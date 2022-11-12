PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wanted Parisians to sign Lazio starlet this summer; Kylian Mbappe reveals reason for Paris stay, and more - November 12, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for their final game before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month. Christophe Galtier's men will take on Auxerre on Sunday at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi wanted the Parisians to sign a Lazio starlet this summer. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe has revealed the reason behind his decision to stay in Paris despite.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 12, 2022:

Lionel Messi wanted Parisians to sign Luka Romero this summer

Luka Romero has an admirer in Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi wanted PSG to sign Luka Romero this summer, according to Football Italia. The Argentinean teenager moved to Lazio from RCD Mallorca last summer and has since grown in leaps and bounds in the Serie A side. He recently came off the bench to score the winner against Monza on Friday.

The 17-year-old's steady rise earned him a call-up to the Argentina national camp earlier this year. That's where Romero caught the eye of Lionel Messi. The 37-year-old was so impressed with his countryman that he recommended the teenager to the Parisians this summer.

A transfer failed to materialise, but Romano has since then justified the admiration of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Lazio are now working to tie him down to a new deal to ward off interest from potential suitors.

Kylian Mbappe reveals reason for PSG stay

Kylian Mbappe turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has said that a desire to achieve success with PSG made him extend his stay at the Parc des Princes this summer. The Frenchman looked set to join Real Madrid on a Bosman move before making a U-turn to sign a new deal with the Parisians.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated Magazine, as cited by AS, Mbappe said that he had several conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron, who urged him to stay.

“There were several calls between us. There were conversations in December, January, February, March... Macron called me to tell me: I know you want to leave. What I want to tell you is that you are very important in France. I do not want you to go. You have the chance to make history here. Everyone loves you," said Mbappe.

He continued:

"I told him that I appreciated it, but that it was an absolutely crazy thing. The president calls you and tells you to continue."

Mbappe went on to add that he wants to create history with PSG.

"At PSG, the is a blank page, and I have a magnificent opportunity to write history! Of course, it would have been easier to go to Real Madrid. But I have that personal ambition. I am French. I was born in Paris, and to win with a club from this city is something very special, truly special. There is also the possibility of being able to write your name in the history books of your country for life," said Mbappe.

The 23-year-old has registered 18 goals and five assists from 19 appearances for the Parisians this season across competitions.

Christophe Galtier opens up on 2022 FIFA World Cup

Christophe Galtier has said that the PSG squad remains focused on the upcoming game despite the FIFA World Cup looming large. The Parisians face Auxerre on Sunday before the season takes a break for the highly anticipated sporting spectacle.

Speaking ahead of the Auxerre game, Galtier said despite contrasting morale, everyone is preparing for the upcoming game.

"Of course, this week has been unusual. We have certain players who are happy to be going with their national teams and others who are disappointed and sad not to be," said Galtier.

He continued:

"Those who are going are making fun of each other about the competition, but as soon as they're on the pitch, everyone is focussed on the same objective and preparing for the game against Auxerre."

The Frenchman added that the Ligue 1 champions are planning individual training programmes for all the players.

"We have a lot of players who have been called up. That's why throughout this international break, we're going to give everyone an individual training programme. We'll meet up again on 5 December at the Training Centre," said Galtier.

PSG are atop the Ligue 1 table after 14 games.

