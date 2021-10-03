PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wanted to retire at Barcelona, Sergio Ramos' expected debut date revealed, and more - 3rd October 2021

PSG stumbled to their first defeat of the season away to Rennes on Sunday. Despite the presence of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack, the Parisians failed to muster a single shot on target.

Two goals on either side of the break were enough to secure all three points for Rennes.

Lionel Messi wanted to retire at Barcelona before he joined PSG this summer. Sergio Ramos' expected date of debut for the Parisians has been revealed.

On that note, let's take a look at the major PSG transfer stories from October 3, 2021.

Lionel Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona until he hung up his boots, according to Luis Suarez.

The Argentinean's contract with the Catalans expired at the end of last season and speculation was ripe about his future. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to stay at the Camp Nou.

Unfortunately, Lionel Messi had to leave Barcelona due to the La Liga side's financial constraints. The Catalans' loss was PSG's gain as the Ligue 1 giants managed to convince the 34-year-old to move to the Parc des Princes.

Luis Suarez has now revealed that his former colleague and good friend had his heart set on a stay at Barcelona. Speaking to Sport, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Uruguayan also claimed Lionel Messi wanted to retire at the Camp Nou.

"He told me 'I will finish my career at Barcelona, which is what I always wanted, the club that has given me everything and the children are happy.' From one hour to the next, everything changed," said Suarez.

The Argentine seems to have overcome his disappointing exit and scored his first goal for PSG with a brilliant strike against Manchester City last week.

Sergio Ramos expected debut date with PSG revealed

Sergio Ramos is expected to make his PSG debut after the international break, according to Football Espana via L'Equipe. The Spaniard joined the Parisians on a free transfer this summer.

The entire world is waiting eagerly to watch him take to the field in the same colors as long-term nemesis Lionel Messi. Unfortunately, injury problems have delayed his much-anticipated debut.

However, it is now reported that Ramos is edging closer to full fitness. The Spaniard has already joined the first team training and it is now only a matter of time before he gets his chance.

Ramos is expected to take the field against Angers on October 15, when the Ligue 1 giants could be without their South American stars.

Barcelona identify PSG star as Sergio Busquets replacement

Barcelona have identified Ander Herrera as a replacement for Sergio Busquets

Barcelona have identified Ander Herrera as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, according to Caught Offside via El Nacional.

Herrera joined PSG on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United expired in 2019. Since then, the Spaniard has appeared 79 times for the Parisians, scoring six goals.

Herrera has featured in every game in Ligue 1 this season for PSG and the Catalans believe he could fill the big shoes of Busquets at the Camp Nou.

