PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona return; Parisians agree Marco Asensio move, and more - June 5, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had a mixed season under Christophe Galtier. The French manager helped the club win the league but failed to make a mark in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, outgoing attacker Lionel Messi wants to move to Barcelona this summer. Elsewhere, the Parisians have agreed to sign Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio on a Bosman move.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 5, 2023:

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona return

Lionel Messi is planning to return to his alma mater this summer.

Lionel Messi wants to move to Barcelona, according to his father Jorge Messi. The Argentinean is set to become a free agent at the end of this month, after deciding not to extend his stay with PSG.

The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Parisians in 2021, which is set to run out this summer. The Ligue 1 champions were keen to tie him down to a new deal, but their efforts have failed to bear fruit.

The Blaugrana have been attentive to the situation for a while. The La Liga giants are desperate to bring their former player back home this year. Messi scripted a shock exit from the Camp Nou two years ago, which left a bad taste in the mouth. Barcelona are looking to mend things this summer but face competition from Inter Miami.

Jorge Messi sat down with Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Monday to discuss a possible move for his son. Speaking after the meeting, Lionel Messi’s father gave a positive update regarding his son’s impending move to the Camp Nou.

“Leo wants to return to Barcelona, and I'd love to see him back to Barca. Barca move is an option, for sure,” said Jorge Messi.

Messi has been in blistering form for PSG this season, amassing 20 goals and 21 assists in 41 games across competitions.

PSG agree Marco Asensio move

Marco Asensio is all set to arrive at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have struck a deal with a Marco Asensio regarding a possible move this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but failed to come to an agreement regarding an extension. Los Blancos wanted the player to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and even offered him a new deal. However, the 27-year-old was unimpressed by the terms placed on the table and has decided to leave.

The Parisians have moved quickly to make the most of the situation. Asensio was drawing attention from clubs across the continent, but the Ligue 1 champions won the race for his services.

The 27-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with PSG to arrive this summer in a four-year deal. The contract will run till 2027 and will likely be signed next week after his farewell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Christophe Galtier set to leave

Christophe Galtier’s reign as PSG manager is set to come to an end this summer, according to AFP via France 24.

The French manager took charge at the Parc des Princes last summer but endured a mixed season. He won the Trophee des Champions and defended the league title.

However, Galtier’s tactics failed to cut a chord in the Champions League, while he also came up short in the Coupe de France. It now appears that his time at the club will come to an end this summer. PSG are looking at a summer of rebuilding where they plan to move away from their penchant to target superstars.

Instead, the Ligue 1 giants want to rope in talented young French players who can help build a dynasty at the Parc des Princes. However, Galtier will not be around to see that unfold and will likely make way for a new face this summer. Julian Nagelsmann has been touted as a possible replacement for the Frenchman.

