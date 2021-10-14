PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants to leave the Parisians; Sergio Ramos preparing for Ligue 1 debut, and more - 13th October 2021

PSG are hoping Lionel Messi can finally guide them to a UEFA Champions League triumph. The Parisians are yet to win the coveted trophy, but are among the favourites this season after the arrival of the Argentinean.

However, Lionel Messi wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain after becoming frustrated with the invasive French media. Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos is preparing for his much-anticipated debut for the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 13th October 2021.

Lionel Messi wants to leave PSG

Lionel Messi is contemplating cutting ties with PSG within months of arriving at the Parc des Princes, according to The South African.

The Argentinean joined the Ligue 1 giants this summer at the end of his contract with Barcelona. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has endured an uncharacteristically slow start to life with the Parisians, but remains one of the best players in the world.

However, Lionel Messi is least pleased with the invasive French media, who have hounded him since his arrival in the country. Sensitive information has been leaked to the press, and the Argentinean has struggled to cope with the added attention to his personal life. Last month, L'Equipe disclosed his net salary to the world, putting the six-time Ballon d'Or winner in a spot of discomfort.

Goal @goal Lionel Messi has scored his 80th goal for Argentina 🎯 Lionel Messi has scored his 80th goal for Argentina 🎯 https://t.co/ng2cTwLLFh

The press has also revealed his conversations with real estate agents who have given away sensitive information regarding Lionel Messi's requirements for his home.

The added spotlight on his personal life is in stark contrast to his time in Spain, where he experienced no such problem. The Argentinean, as such, has been forced to reconsider his future, with the winter transfer window just around the corner.

Sergio Ramos preparing for Ligue 1 debut

PSG are planning to hand Sergio Ramos his much-anticipated debut against Marseille on October 24th, according to PSG Talking via El Chiringuito TV.

The Spaniard joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer this summer, but has not yet debuted due to injury. Now he has reportedly received a green signal from the club's medical team, and is available for selection for Friday's game.

However, the Ligue 1 giants may not risk him this week as Ramos is returning to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Instead, PSG plan to unleash him against Marseille in El Classique.

PSG planning to sign Nuno Mendes permanently

Paris Saint-Germain are planning to activate the option to buy in Nuno Mendes' loan deal.

Paris Saint-Germain are planning to activate the option to buy in Nuno Mendes' loan deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Parisians signed Nuno Mendes on a loan deal with an option to buy on the final day of the summer. The Parisians have been impressed with what they have seen so far, and are likely to tie him down permanently.

PSG want to sign him for €40 million in the summer of 2022. The Parisians only signed him on a loan deal to adhere to FIFA Financial Fair play regulations, and were always eager to give him a permanent contract.

