PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants to play in both of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers; Barcelona star wanted at Parc des Princes, and more - 8th November 2021

PSG are ten points clear atop the Ligue 1 table after 13 games. The Parisians have won 11 of them, with their shock defeat to Rennes the only game they have lost in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, PSG's new arrival Lionel Messi wants to play in both of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers this month. The Argentinean also wants a Barcelona star to join him at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 8th November 2021.

Lionel Messi wants to play in both of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi wants to play both of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the international break.

Lionel Messi wants to play both of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers in the ongoing international break, according to PSG Talk via Mundo Deportivo.

The PSG star has been missing in action for the Parisians in the last few games. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner aggravated an injury during the Ligue 1 giants’ game against Lille, and had to be replaced during the break.

Messi subsequently missed PSG’s game against RB Leipzig last week in the Champions League. The Argentinean also sat out the Parisians’ league game against Bordeaux this weekend.

It was recently revealed the Argentinean had travelled to Madrid to treat his hamstring injury. It now appears that was in preparation for the international break.

Messi is desperate to appear for his nation against both Uruguay and Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Argentinean plans to be on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes in both games, much to the dismay of PSG. The Parisians would like their talisman to be back, firing on all cylinders soon. But the 34-year-old is committed to securing passage to the FIFA World Cup for the Albiceleste by trying to win the next two games.

PSG are expected to keep a close eye on Messi while he’s on international duty. Argentina are likely to ensure they do not offend the Parisians by overplaying their star.

Jordi Alba wanted at PSG

Lionel Messi wants Jordi Alba at PSG.

Lionel Messi wants Jordi Alba at PSG, according to Barca Universal via El Nacional.

The Spanish full-back is expected to become surplus to requirements under Xavi at Barcelona. Alba has appeared 396 times for Barcelona, scoring 22 goals. He also enjoyed a telepathic understanding with Messi during their time at the Camp Nou.

The Argentinean wants to rekindle that partnership at the Parc des Princes, and wants Alba to join him at the Parisians. PSG believe the Spaniard would strengthen their squad, so they could sanction a move for him next year.

PSG youngster opens up on training with Lionel Messi

Arnaud Kalimuendo trained for two weeks with Lionel Messi at PSG.

Arnaud Kalimuendo trained for two weeks with Lionel Messi at PSG before leaving on loan to RC Lens. He was left impressed by the Argentinean.

Speaking to Onze Mondial, as cited by PSG Talk, the 19-year-old lavished praise on the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I trained with him (Lionel Messi) for two weeks. I immediately understood that it was a very, very high level. He never loses the ball. Without joking, I watched him in training, and I said to myself: “Has he ever lost a ball?,” said Kalimuendo.

