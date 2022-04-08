PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi will not be at his best at World Cup, says former coach; Parisians planning contract renewal for Marco Verratti, and more - 7 April 2022

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are miles ahead in the race for the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians are 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille with only eight games left to play.

Meanwhile, a former coach has said that Lionel Messi might not be the best version of himself at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Elsewhere, the Parisians are planning a contract renewal for Marco Verratti.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 7th April 2022:

Fernando Signorini says Lionel Messi might not be at his best form at FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi will be hoping to add a FIFA World Cup to his kitty this year.

Former Argentina national team trainer Fernando Signorini believes Lionel Messi might not be at his best in the Qatar World Cup.

The 34-year-old has cut a sorry figure at PSG since joining the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona last summer. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has fallen short of expectations and has looked a shadow of his former self at the moment.

Nevertheless, Messi will be leading La Albicelete’s FIFA World Cup challenge this winter. The 34-year-old’s presence in the team makes his nation among the contenders for the coveted trophy.

However, speaking to La Nacion, Signorini said that the current Argentina team doesn’t entice him.

“The football of before was different and better. I prefer not to be hypocritical and, to be honest: this Argentine team does not excite me. There are no national teams that excite me,” said Signorini.

“I have seen a totally different football because society was different. I don’t see flashes of art that I’ve seen in the past. Football from before was different and better. We are not going to see it anymore,” said Signorini.

Signorini added that Messi is past his prime.

“We are seeing an expected version of Messi. Without a doubt, we will not see the best version of Messi in Qatar, just as Diego did not arrive in the best version of him in 1994. In that, physical conditions are decisive, and especially in high competition,” said Signorini.

“But things happened that he himself would not have imagined. The best Messi is already veiled for obvious reasons, which have to do with the chronology. For me, the best Messi has passed. Time does not forgive, especially in highly competitive sports,” said Signorini

Messi has scored just eight goals across competitions for the Parisians this season.

PSG planning Marco Verratti contract renewal

Marco Verratti is set to stay at the Parc des Princes for a long time.

PSG are planning to renew Marco Verratti’s contract this year, according to PSG Talk via France Bleu.

The Italian has been an indispensable part of the Ligue 1 giants and has attracted attention from clubs around Europe. The Parisians are eager to bolster their midfield at the end of the season. However, Verratti continues to be in their plans for the future.

The Italian is tied to the French giants till the summer of 2024. However, the club are unwilling to take any chances and could hand him a new deal as soon as the Ligue 1 title is secured.

Parisians have their eyes on Ederson

Salernitana midfielder Ederson has caught the eye this year.

PSG are interested in Salernitana midfielder Ederson, according to PSG Talk via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Brazilian has earned rave reviews with a string of impressive performances for the Serie A team. The Parisians are looking to reinforce their midfield this summer and have Ederson on their wishlist.

The 22-year-old’s contract runs till 2026, and he is likely to cost €26 million. Ederson has been a workhorse in midfield for Salernitana and is averaging 1.7 tackles per game in the league.

He joined the Serie A team in January and has appeared seven times this year.

