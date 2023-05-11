PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi yet to decide future; club battling Arsenal for Moussa Diaby, and more - May 11, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are atop Ligue 1 after 34 games. Christophe Galtier’s team are six points ahead of second-placed Lens and next face Ajaccio in the league.

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision about his future. Elsewhere, the Parisians are locked in a battle with Arsenal for the signature of Moussa Diaby.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 11, 2023:

Lionel Messi yet to decide future

Lionel Messi’s future remains up in the air.

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Argentinean’s contract with PSG expires this summer, but he's yet to commit his future to the Ligue 1 giants. Barcelona and Inter Miami are lining up to secure his signature on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Messi wants to stay in Europe next season.

“Messi hasn’t decided (on his next move). His preference has always been to stay in Europe, and Barcelona are working out whether they can table an acceptable offer that works for both Messi and will satisfy La Liga. This means things may drag on,” wrote Jacobs.

Jacobs also shed light on Messi's possible move to Saudi Arabia, adding that the Argentinean could earn double of what Cristiano Ronaldo is earning:

“We are seeing a few reports suggesting Lionel Messi has agreed to join Saudi side Al-Hilal, but nothing is done yet. Messi is contracted to the Saudi Tourism Authority, and although we constantly hear about an Al-Hilal move, the offer (and funding for it) is being driven by wider government stakeholders,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“This was the same when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr. The clubs themselves don’t have this kind of money at their disposal without getting major help. Talks with Messi’s representatives, led by his father Jorge, have taken place over a deal worth around £320m a year ($400m). This means Messi could earn pretty much double Ronaldo’s salary.”

Messi was recently suspended by the Parisians for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia but he will play this weekend.

PSG battling Arsenal for Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are locked in a battle with Arsenal for Moussa Diaby, according to The Evening Standard.

The Parisians are looking ahead at a summer of rebuilding after opting to alter their transfer strategy. The Ligue 1 champions will now target young French talents to build a team for the present and future and have their eyes on Diaby.

The Frenchman was allowed to leave the Parc des Princes to join Bayer Leverkusen for £13 million in 2019 and has built a reputation for himself in the Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old has 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 games across competitions this season, and PSG want him back this summer. Diaby is expected to cost around £65 million. However, the Parisians also have to ward off interest from the Gunners, who have had their eyes on the Frenchman for a while.

Jose Mourinho wants Sofyan Amrabat in Paris

Sofyan Amrabat could be on the move this summer.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign Sofyan Amrabat if he takes charge at PSG, according to Foot Mercato via Caught Offside.

The Moroccan midfielder became a household name at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has been impressive for Fiorentina this season. Mourinho is among the candidates being considered to replace Christophe Galtier in Paris.

The French manager’s failure to leave a mark in the UEFA Champions League could eventually cost him his job. The Parisians have held initial talks with Mourinho to assess his availability.

The Portuguese manager has done a decent job at AS Roma but is likely to jump at the opportunity of managing the Ligue 1 champions. Mourinho has reportedly informed the club that if he's handed the keys to the first team, he would like Amrabat to arrive in Paris.

