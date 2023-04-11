PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi yet to sign new contract; club eyeing Nice midfielder, and more - April 11, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain the frontrunners to win Ligue 1 this season. Christophe Galtier's men are six points clear atop the chasing pack after 30 games.

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi is yet to agree an extension with the French giants. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Khephren Thuram. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 11, 2023:

Lionel Messi yet to sign new contract

Lionel Messi remains undecided about his future.

Lionel Messi is yet to commit his future to PSG, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean is in the final months of his contract, and the Parisians remain keen to keep him at the club. The French giants have already offered to extend his stay in Paris, but the 35-year-old is yet to respond.

With Barcelona waiting in the wings to secure him on a Bosman move, PSG are running out of time to tie Messi down to a new deal. In his column for CBS Sports, Romano pointed out that the Argentinean is yet to be convinced of the Parisians' plans for next season.

"Lionel Messi still has a few weeks under contract at Paris Saint-Germain and has not given a green light to the new contract offered by the club ast February after a verbal agreement was almost completed in December," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"It then collapsed following the disappointment of the Champions League League campaign. Messi still has no guarantees on PSG's 2023-2024 plan. Barcelona will insist on having him; Xavi Hernandez is calling him all the time, but everything will depend on Financial Fair Play."

Romano added that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner turned down a colossal offer from Al Hilal, as he wants at least one more season in Europe.

"Meanwhile, Al Hilal have made a monstrous official offer to convince Messi - €400 million per season salary on the table, but Leo has only one priority, which is to stay in Europe at least until Copa America 2024," wrote Romano.

Messi has 19 goals and 18 assists in 34 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season.

PSG eyeing Khephren Thuram

PSG are interested in Khephren Thuram, according to Fichajes via We All Follow United.

The Parisians remain keen to reinforce their midfield after another unimpressive season. Despite dominating the league, the French giants faltered once again in the Champions League. The club invested heavily in the middle of the park last summer, but their midfield continues to be an area of concern.

Sporting director Luis Campos is eager to address the issue over the summer and has Thuram on his agenda. The Frenchman has enjoyed an impressive season with Nice, registering two goals and eight assists in 41 games. His presence could add much-needed steel to PSG's midfield.

However, the 22-year-old is also wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool. Thuram's contract with Nice runs till 2025, so prising him away could be a costly affair.

Parisians want Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo is wanted in Paris.

The Parisians are keeping a close eye on Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Foot Mercato via PSG Talk.

The 23-year-old has rejuvenated his career since joining Nice after a disastrous time with Barcelona. The French defender is now a first-team regular with the Ligue 1 side and has registered 38 appearances across competitions this season.

The Parisians are looking to bolster their backline over the summer and are set to sign Milan Skriniar on a Bosman move. However, Luis Campos wants another new face to add competition to the squad and has zeroed in on Todibo.

The Frenchman is valued at €30 million, but Nice will have the upper hand in any negotiations, as the player is under contract till 2027. There's also a considerable amount of interest in the player's services from clubs in France and abroad.

