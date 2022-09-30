PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Scaloni compares Lionel Messi to Roger Federer; Parisians interested in Sporting midfielder, and more - September 30, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to lock horns with Nice on Saturday (OCtober 1) in Ligue 1. New manager Christophe Galtier will be eager to extend the undefeated start to his tenure this weekend.

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has compared Lionel Messi to Roger Federer. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Sporting midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 30, 2022:

Lionel Scaloni compares Lionel Messi to Roger Federer

Lionel Messi has been performing at the peak of his powers this season.

Lionel Scaloni has compared Lionel Messi to Roger Federer. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is among the greatest players to have graced the beautiful game. However, he's inching closer to the twilight of his career. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old remains indispensable for club and country.

Messi has been running the show at PSG this season, while he is also the heartbeat of La Albiceletes. Speaking recently to Sportscenter, as relayed by PSG Talk, Scaloni said that his countryman’s eventual retirement would be as emotional as Federer’s.

“I think you have to take advantage of it. It’s like Federer. He retired, and what happened? Everyone was emotional and said to themselves: ‘He’s not here any more; he’s not going to play more. The same will happen with (Messi). So let’s enjoy it, regardless of the country,” said Scaloni.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi: "I enjoy him just like you. He is like Federer." This via TyC Sports. 🗣 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi: "I enjoy him just like you. He is like Federer." This via TyC Sports. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/S2L65pLexx

Scaloni added that the world might never see a player like Messi again:

“It’s fantastic to see him. I have the opportunity to coach him, but if I was a supporter, I would pay a ticket to see him, and I’ll buy his shirt. The only thing left to do is enjoy. I don’t know if such an experience will ever happen again,” said Scaloni.

Messi has six goals and eight assists from 11 games this season for the Parisians.

PSG interested in Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are keeping a close eye on Manuel Ugarte, according to A Bola via PSG Talk. The Ligue 1 champions spent heavily on their midfield this summer, but are planning for more reinforcements in the days ahead. New sporting director Luis Campos wants to add more quality to the middle of the park and now has Ugarte in his agenda.

The Uruguayan has been a vital cog in the Sporting Lisbon midfield of late, playing nine times this season in a defensive midfield role. The Parisians lack a player of his ilk, and Campos believes he could prove to be crucial to the club’s ambitions. However, the Portuguese side are likely to demand a premium price for his signature, as the player has a €60 million release clause.

The 21-year-old is tied to Sporting till 2026, and the French giants might have to pay around €40 million to secure his signature.

Ronaldinho regrets leaving Parisians too early

Ronaldinho believes he should have stayed longer at the Parc des Princes.

Ronaldinho has said that he regrets leaving PSG too early in his career. The Brazilian joined the Parisians from Gremio in 2001 and spent two seasons at the Parc des Princes before moving to Barcelona.

𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐓 @PSGINT_ 🗣Ronaldinho " my worst memory at PSG? Not staying long enough in Paris. That's the worst thing that happend to me. If it was another team with other coaches or whatever, I would have stayed. 🗣Ronaldinho " my worst memory at PSG? Not staying long enough in Paris. That's the worst thing that happend to me. If it was another team with other coaches or whatever, I would have stayed. https://t.co/gK5gkTSacj

Speaking to Media Carre, as relayed by PSG Talk, Ronaldinho said that leaving the Ligue 1 giants is his worst memory.

“My worst memory? It’s not having stayed longer (laughs)! It really is the worst thing that has ever happened to me. If it had been in another formation, with different coaches or other things, I would have liked to stay. But all that now belongs to God, and I ended up going to a wonderful club, where I was very happy,” said Ronaldinho.

The Brazilian legend appeared 77 times for the French champions, scoring 25 goals.

