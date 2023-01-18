PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Scaloni prefers Lionel Messi over Diego Maradona; Al-Nassr want Keylor Navas, and more - January 17, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to take on Riyadh XI at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday in a friendly. The game will see Cristiano Ronaldo lock horns with Lionel Messi once again.

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said that he prefers Messi over Diego Maradona. Elsewhere, Al-Nassr are interested in Keylor Navas. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 17, 2023.

Lionel Scaloni prefers Lionel Messi over Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi won the World Cup last month.

Lionel Scaloni has said that he prefers Lionel Messi over Diego Maradona. The PSG superstar moved out of his idol’s shadow last month after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month. Much like Maradona, the 35-year-old led from the front as La Albiceleste lifted their third World Cup. In the process, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner fulfilled his legacy and endeared himself to his nation.

Scaloni has had the distinction of watching both footballing greats from close quarters. However, he said that if he had to choose between them, he would go for Messi.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cope, as cited by The Indian Express, Scaloni also labeled the 35-year-old as the best of all time.

“If I have to choose one I choose Leo, I have something special with him. He is the best of all time although Maradona was also great,” said Scaloni.

The Argentina manager also recalled calling up Messi once he took the national team job.

“The first thing we did was have a video call with Messi. He said he was honoured, and the first thing we said to him was ‘Come back. We’ll wait for you’. That’s what we did, and eight months later, he came and found an incredible group,” Scaloni added.

He added:

“Coaching Messi is not difficult. You cannot correct him on a technical level but sometimes you can instruct him to press or to attack in a certain way. When he smells blood he is the number one.”

Messi has been in incredible form for the Parisians this season as well, amassing 13 goals and 14 assists in 21 games across competitions.

Al-Nassr want Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas could be on his way out of Paris this month.

Al-Nassr are in talks to secure the signature of Keylor Navas, according to Marca. The Costa Rica international is a peripheral figure at PSG and is likely to leave the club this year.

Navas has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma and is no longer the first choice in Paris. His contract expires at the end of the season, but the Costa Rican is unlikely to sign a new deal.

Al-Nassr are offering him an escape route from the Parc des Princes. The Saudi Arabian side are looking for a new goalkeeper following the recent injury to David Ospina and have set their sights on Navas. They're hoping to sign the player for free, but the Parisians are likely to demand a fee to let him go this month.

Neymar slammed for his performance for PSG against Rennes

Neymar has not been in his element in recent games.

Journalist Daniel Riolo has criticised Neymar for his poor performance in the defeat to Rennes last weekend. PSG succumbed to a 1-0 loss despite the presence of the Brazilian as well as Messi.

Speaking on After Foot RMC on Sunday, as relayed by PSG Talk, Riolo said that Neymar’s good form last year was in preparation for the World Cup.

“(Neymar) had half a good season because he was preparing for the World Cup; he was just in training. There, it’s over. He holds because Galtier, the great revolutionary with Campos, leaves him on the ground. Do we realiae that Neymar, in terms of recruitment and salary, is the biggest flop in the history of football? I can’t think of a bigger flop for what it cost; it’s horrible,” said Riolo.

Riolo also slammed Messi, hinting that the Argentinean as well as Sergio Ramos do not deserve contract extensions.

“Just because he was good in two (UEFA Champions League games) in 2020 doesn’t mean he's going to save your life. And also against Bayern Munich in 2021. Let PSG stop. And we are thinking about the idea of extending Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos …,” said Riolo.

He added:

“But extend Messi for 20 years, give him a box, and he will come to the stadium when he is a grandfather. Let’s extend Neymar and give him 15 years of salary at the point where we are.”

The Parisians are atop Ligue 1 after 19 games, three points ahead of Lens (44).

