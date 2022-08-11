PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Scaloni reveals talk with Lionel Messi after taking charge of La Albeceleste; Arnaud Kalimuendo close to joining Rennes, and more - August 10, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Montpellier on Saturday (August 13) in their second Ligue 1 game of the season. New manager Christophe Galtier started his tenure with a resounding 5-0 win over Clermont Foot on the opening day.

Meanwhile, Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni has revealed details of his interaction with Lionel Messi after taking charge of La Albeceleste in 2018. Elsewhere, Arnaud Kalimuendo is set to join Rennes this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 10, 2022:

Lionel Scaloni reveals talk with Lionel Messi after taking charge of La Albeceleste

Lionel Messi is expected to go all out for the FIFA World Cup this year.

Lionel Scaloni has recalled talking to Lionel Messi after taking charge of the Argentinean national team. The PSG superstar guided his nation to a historic Copa America triumph this summer. The 35-year-old followed that up with a Finalissima win over Italy.

Messi has also started the new season well with the Parisians. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will have one eye on the FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar. Speaking recently, Scaloni revealed that that he had informed Messi of the change in hierarchy in the national side.

“After Russia, we called him with Pablo (Aimar) from Valencia to tell him that we were going to take over temporarily. He was the captain of the national team with Masche (Javier Mascherano). It was time for him to find out from our mouth,” said Scaloni.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi: "He showed love for the national team. That reflects on his team mates. That desire he shows to win." This via ESPN. 🗣 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi: "He showed love for the national team. That reflects on his team mates. That desire he shows to win." This via ESPN. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/818JJPOtQD

Messi had taken a break from the national team after the disappointment of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentina Football Federation had then decided to bring in Scaloni to freshen things up. The new manager went on to reveal that the 35-year-old Messi had made himself available once his appointment became permanent.

“When we stayed permanently, he decided to come back, that he was available, and that if we called him, he would come. It was all very natural. He shows love for playing with the national team in the same way that they see him on the field. All that desire to win for him is for everything he shows,” said Scaloni.

Arnaud Kalimuendo close to joining Rennes

Arnaud Kalimuendo will join Rennes this summer, according to 90 Min. The French striker was wanted by Leeds United, who were hoping to secure his services in a €25 million deal.

However, the 20-year-old opted not to join the Premier League side and will now move to Rennes instead. New Parisians manager Christophe Galtier was looking to work closely with the player this summer before making a decision on his future.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Kalimuendo will sign for five years, PSG to receive around €24/25m to be re-invested on Fabián Ruiz. Rennes are now set to sign Arnaud Kalimuendo, confirmed as reported by L’Equipé. No bid from Leeds - he’s joining Rennes from PSG, details and medical pending.Kalimuendo will sign for five years, PSG to receive around €24/25m to be re-invested on Fabián Ruiz. Rennes are now set to sign Arnaud Kalimuendo, confirmed as reported by L’Equipé. No bid from Leeds - he’s joining Rennes from PSG, details and medical pending. 🚨🔴 #transfersKalimuendo will sign for five years, PSG to receive around €24/25m to be re-invested on Fabián Ruiz. https://t.co/tiRosbJSVT

Galtier is now ready to let Kalimuendo leave. The French striker is unlikely to secure first-team football at the Parc des Princes this season.

He has further dropped down the pecking order at the club since the arrival of Hugo Ekitike. Kalimuendo will now move to Rennes and put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

PSG ready to pay part salary of Abdou Diallo to facilitate loan deal to AC Milan

Abdou Diallo is wanted at AC Milan.

PSG are willing to pay part of Abdou Diallo’s salary to help him join AC Milan on loan, according to Sport Mediaset via Sempre Milan.

The Senegalese defender is a target for the Serie A champions this summer. The Rossoneri are looking to add more options to their squad to address Alessio Romagnoli’s departure and have their eyes on Diallo.

The reigning Serie A winners are looking to secure the player on a loan deal with an option to buy. PSG are willing to let the Frenchman leave and could even share his €6 million salary to ease Milan’s finances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav