PSG Transfer News Roundup: Luis Suarez reveals reason behind Lionel Messi's struggles with the Parisians; Kylian Mbappe wants to leave club, and more - 6th December 2021

PSG will hope Lionel Messi gets back to his scintillating best against Club Brugge on Tuesday. The Argentinean has struggled in Ligue 1 since joining the Parisians, but has fared better in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez has revealed why Messi has failed to make a mark with PSG this season. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he wants to leave the Parisians.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 6th December 2021.

Luis Suarez reveals reason behind Lionel Messi’s struggles with the Parisians

Luis Suarez has revealed the reason behind Lionel Messi’s struggles with PSG this season.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ended his association with Barcelona this summer. The 34-year-old moved to Ligue 1 to join the Parisians. However, his time at the Parc des Princes has hardly been rosy.

Messi has epitomised excellence in world football over the years. The Argentinean realised a long-standing dream this summer by lifting the Copa America with La Albiceleste. The 34-year-old has taken up a new challenge since then by joining PSG.

However, Messi has struggled to replicate the same form with the Parisians. The Argentinean has managed just four goals from 13 appearances for the French giants, including just one in nine league games. The 34-year-old has received severe criticism for his form, but Suarez has now shed light on the cause of his former Barcelona teammate’s troubles.

433 @433 Messi misses the sun ☀️ Messi misses the sun ☀️ https://t.co/ngTxvbZ5xR

Speaking to TNT Sports Argentina, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Atletico Madrid striker has said that Messi is struggling due to the cold weather in France.

“He (Lionel Messi) told me that when he is playing in the cold, he suffers a lot and with the snow. You have to get used to what the cold weather there is like,” said Suarez.

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is ready to ‘discover something else’.

The Frenchman's current deal with PSG expires next summer. The Parisians are desperate to keep him at the club, but the 22-year-old has not yet signed an extension.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Kylian Mbappé on his future to @PVSportFR : “It's not easy. Whatever happens, I'm going to play for a big club. People were asking me if I wasn't too disappointed... yes a bit at the beginning, when you wanted to leave, but I wasn't in the 3rd division”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG @psghub Kylian Mbappé on his future to @PVSportFR: “It's not easy. Whatever happens, I'm going to play for a big club. People were asking me if I wasn't too disappointed... yes a bit at the beginning, when you wanted to leave, but I wasn't in the 3rd division”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG @psghub

Speaking to Sunday Night Football, as relayed by PSG Talk, Mbappe said that he is going to play for a big club soon.

“It is not easy. Whatever happens, I’m going to play at a big club. People would ask me if I was not too disappointed (…) yes a little at the beginning when I wanted to leave. I am at a club that wants to win the Champions League. In addition, I am Parisian; I am very good, and I always said it, but I want to discover something else,” said Mbappe.

Mauro Icardi offered to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi (left).

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi, according to Spurs Web via Foot Mercato. The Argentinean has dropped down the pecking order at PSG since the arrival of Lionel Messi. The Parisians are willing to cash in on Icardi this winter.

Icardi has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur by the player’s agent. The player remains eager to leave PSG in search of regular football as well.

