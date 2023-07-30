PSG Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United not in Kylian Mbappe talks; Luis Enrique wants 6 new players, and more - July 30, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to improve their squad ahead of the new season. The Ligue 1 champions appointed Luis Enrique as their new manager as they seek to end their European duck.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are not in talks to sign Parisians striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, new boss Enrique wants six more signings at the Parc des Princes before the summer transfer window closes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 30, 2023:

Manchester United not in Kylian Mbappe talks

Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave Paris this summer.

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

PSG are pushing to sell the French forward this summer, and there's widespread interest in his signature. The Red Devils have also been named as a potential destination for the 24-year-old.

However, Romano told Give Me Sport that the Premier League giants are not eyeing Mbappe at the moment.

"Manchester United are always among the rumours when it comes to the Mbappe situation. But, from what I'm told, Manchester United are not working on it as of now. The situation is very quiet there," said Romano.

Real Madrid remain the favourites to sign the Frenchman.

Luis Enrique wants six new players

Luis Enrique is planning to add six new players to his roster this summer, according to Sports Zone.

The Spanish manager has asked PSG to sign five more players before the end of the transfer window. However, he would need another midfielder if Marco Verratti completes his departure from Paris.

Enrique would like two wingers who are decisive on and off the ball. He also has a new midfielder on his wish ist, with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva earmarked for the role. The Parisians are hot on the heels of the Portuguese, although prising him away from the Etihad won't be easy.

A new striker also remains on the agenda, and Enrique's preferred choice for the role is Harry Kane. The Ligue 1 champions are banking on their good relationship with Tottenham Hotspur to get a deal over the line for their record scorer. However, Bayern Munich are ready to throw a spanner in their plans.

Enrique also wants a new goalkeeper to compete with Gianluigi Donnarumma. PSG have reached an agreement with Sevilla's Yassine Bounou, but Arnau Tenas is also on their radar. The Parisians have to make a decision regarding the position soon.

Douglas Luis backed to replace Marco Verratti at PSG

Marco Verratti remains linked with a move away from Paris.

Transfer insider Jonathan Johnson has backed PSG to sign Douglas Luiz as a replacement for Marco Verratti.

The Italian midfielder is heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, with Al-Hilal already hot on his heels. Luiz has been a revelation since joining Aston Villa and could be a fine signing for the Parisians.

In his column for PSG Talk, Johnson said that Villa have a replacement for the Brazilian in Youri Tielemans.

"Although this one should be considered a wildcard option, the Brazil international has seen his stock rise over the past 18 months. Now a key player under former PSG boss Unai Emery at Villa Park, Douglas Luiz has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal in the past," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“A senior Brazil international too, the 25-year-old has illustrated a skill set that puts him not too far from the elite—witness his assist for Moussa Diaby’s first goal in Claret and Blue.

"With Youri Tielemans now on board for Villa, there is technically already an alternative to Luiz in place for the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.”

The Ligue 1 champions have rejected a €30 million offer for Verratti from Al-Hilal.