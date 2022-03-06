PSG Transfer News Roundup: Marquinhos addresses team balance concerns with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe; Mauricio Pochettino upbeat ahead of Real Madrid game, and more - 6 March 2022

PSG succumbed to a 0-1 defeat against Nice at the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The Parisians were undone by an Andy Delort goal in the dying minutes of the game. Nevertheless, they remain 13 points ahead of second-placed Nice with only 11 matches to go, as they eye their eighth league title in ten years.

Meanwhile, Parisians captain Marquinhos has addressed concerns about team balance when Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe play together. Elsewhere, manager Mauricio Pochettino remains upbeat ahead of the marquee UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg game at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Marquinhos addresses PSG's team balance concerns

Marquinhos believes the positives outweigh the negatives when Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe start together for PSG. There have been concerns about team balance when the trio feature together.

None of the three players are particularly eager to track back and defend. That creates an overload on the rest of the team, but Marquinhos believes there are also many positives about the trio playing together.

“It depends. These are choices; we know our team. If we put ten defenders on the field, it will be much easier to defend. But we would miss the offensive side. It’s important to have balance in the team. We have very strong offensive weapons, even exceptional,” Marquinhos said.

The Parisians captain continued:

“Against Real Madrid, we managed to find this balance point that allowed us to be comfortable and confident during the game. Sometimes it works, sometimes not. In Ligue 1, we often have the ball; we are very happy on the field but we are sometimes badly organized on the counter. These are small details that we have to correct, and that makes the difference in the result."

It remains to be seen how PSG’s much-vaunted attacking triumvirate fare at the SantiPSG’sernabeu

Mauricio Pochettino upbeat ahead of Real Madrid game

Mauricio Pochettino remains upbeat ahead of PSG’s Champions League game against Real Madrid, despite their loss against Nice in the league on Saturday. There are concerns that the defeat could force a dent in preparations for the Champions League Round of 16 clash.

However, speaking after the Nice game, Pochettino said that the game against Los Blancos could pan out entirely different.

“I believe that each match must be considered and analysed vis-à-vis its own circumstances. The next meeting is in the Champions League; it will be different and against a team other than Nice. I believe the circumstances imply that it will be completely different,” said Pochettino.

The Parisians manager continued:

“We have to adapt to what our opponent will ask of us. It will be incomparable. I have no doubt that we will approach this match in the best possible way, and will be ready to fight. It will be a decisive match and which can allow us to move on to the next round."

PSG lead 1-0 from the first leg at the Parc des Princes three weeks ago.

FFF chief believes Kylian Mbappe could stay at Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to extend his stay in Paris.

French Football Federation chief Noel Le Graet believes Kylian Mbappe could stay at PSG for another three to four years. The 23-year-old is in the final few months of his current contract. The Parisians are in a race against time to convince him to sign a new deal.

However, speaking to Europe 1, Le Graet said that Mbappe is happy in Paris.

“I see him often, you can imagine. Very often. I would like him to stay in Paris; it’s a trivial answer. He’s still young. I don’t see what he can find bigger than Paris. Paris has a huge margin for improvement, as much as the Spanish clubs today,” said Le Graet.

He continued:

“I can’t see him in England. I may be wrong. But he’s a Parisian. He plays ball well. He is esteemed. Technically, he is very, very strong. He is handsome. And he is happy in Paris. He can last another three or four years at PSG."

Mbappe is widely tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season. That is despite the Parisians recently offering him a humongous €50 million annual pay after taxes and €100 million signing bonus.

