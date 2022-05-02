PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino backs Lionel Messi to flourish next season; Adriano puts trust in Neymar ahead of World Cup, and more - 1 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sealed the Ligue 1 title with four games left to play, and have drawn 3-3 against Strasbourg in their last outing.

Meanwhile, manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed Lionel Messi to get back to his best next season. Elsewhere, Adriano has put his trust in Neymar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 1st May 2022:

Mauricio Pochettino backs Lionel Messi to flourish at PSG next season

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult debut season in Ligue 1.

Mauricio Pochettino believes Lionel Messi will be back to his back next season. The 34-year-old left Barcelona to arrive at PSG last summer.

Unfortunately, he has failed to live up to expectations at the Parc des Princes during his debut season. However, Pochettino believes his countryman will regain his form in the upcoming campaign.

Akshat @Mysticalleo_ Lionel Messi is just 10 away from reaching the 1100 Goal contributions in football. He will become the only player in history to reach the tally. Lionel Messi is just 10 away from reaching the 1100 Goal contributions in football. He will become the only player in history to reach the tally.🐐 https://t.co/t7KK64Lpvo

Speaking to Europe 1, as relayed by PSG Talk, Pochettino is hopeful that a year of learning will help Messi.

“It is clear that Leo’s change from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain has been a change in which an adaptation process and a process where the circumstances that I explained did not favour him being able to feel as comfortable as he has been in a club for 20 years, where he has been the not complete banner of a club like Barcelona. And it is clear that this is unfair if it is judged that way,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

“I have no doubt that Leo has the quality, and he has enough talent to do what he has to do, and he will achieve it. And we hope that next season will be a completely different season for him, with the year of learning that he already had, not only in his professional aspect of changing to a club like Paris Saint-Germain, to a new one, to a new league, new teammates, but also at a family level; we have to take that into account, that it is always a major disorder, and that it can affect us."

Messi has bagged only nine goals and 13 assists across competitions this season.

Adriano puts trust in Neymar ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Neymar has failed to impress this season.

Former Brazil international Adriano is willing to put his trust in Neymar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 30-year-old has blown hot and cold at the Parc des Princes this season.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, as cited by PSG Talk, Adriano urged fans to be patient with his countryman.

“For sure. (Neymar) has already shown his potential. We have to trust him. At any moment, he can solve it. We Brazilians need the football he presents,” said Adriano.

He continued:

“It’s normal (to get tough with Neymar). It’s not just with him, but with everyone who wears the shirt of the Brazilian team. It’s demanded a lot because you expect the best. The fans have to have a little patience. It’s not easy for us."

Neymar has scored only 11 times across competitions this season.

Mauricio Pochettino wants more time at Parc des Princes

Mauricio Pochettino believes patience is the key to achieving success at the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean lifted the Ligue 1 title with the Parisians this season, but faltered in the UEFA Champions League, where PSG fell to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Speaking to Europe 1, Pochettino said that the project at the Parisians needs time to bear fruit.

“We had very little time for everything to fall into place and for us to achieve a collective performance, which is the more difficult. It takes time for individuals, and for that to translate on the pitch into a collective game, it takes hours together, and we haven’t had that. It wasn’t all too bad. There is a process where what has been missing is time,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

“A lot of people say that Paris Saint-Germain don’t need to be given time. But you can give Liverpool time; you can give time to Manchester City or Chelsea. We now have to think about many other things that need to be fixed, that need to be done differently in the future. We know it very well, and the club knows it very well. There are things that need to change in the immediate future."

Edited by Bhargav