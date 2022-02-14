PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino criticised for Lionel Messi management; Parisians tipped to win Champions League, and more - 13 February 2022

PSG are ready to welcome Real Madrid to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in a the first leg of UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Ligue 1 giants are desperate to lift the coveted trophy for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Parisians manager Mauricio Pochettino has been criticised for his handling of Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants have been tipped to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 13 2022:

Mauricio Pochettino criticised for Lionel Messi management

Pierre Menes has criticised Mauricio Pochettino for his use of Lionel Messi (in pic).

French football pundit Pierre Menes has criticised Mauricio Pochettino for his handling of Lionel Messi. The Parisians boss is under pressure at the Parc des Princes, despite his team being 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Pochettino has failed to make the most of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who has struggled for form since joining the Ligue 1 giants. The 34-year-old has scored just twice in 15 domestic games for the Parisians. The Argentinean arrived in Paris with a lot of hype, but has endured a subdued season so far. Instead it has been Kylian Mbappe who has stolen Messi's thunder, and carried the French giants.

The 23-year-old was on song once again against Lille last week, scoring a late winner. Interestingly, Messi set him up for that goal, continuing his recent good form. However, Menes believes Pochettino's inability to manage the 34-year-old has cost PSG this season.

Speaking recently, the Canal + analyst said that Pochettino has got Messi's positioning wrong.

“I thought that Pochettino understood after the match against Lille that Messi was better in a more advanced position. But no, not at all. He made him play again in a leading position, sometimes on the right, sometimes on the left, sometimes in the middle...essentially, in a position where he clearly no longer has the physicality to dominate the game,” said Menes.

“At his age and with his talent in front of goal, he would be much more useful to PSG. But hey, I'm not the PSG coach," continued Menes.

PSG tipped to win UEFA Champions League

Former PSG striker Rai has backed the French giants to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Parisians face Real Madrid in the Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday, with the tie to conclude in Madrid on March 9. Pochettino will be determined to go all the way in Europe, especially with the riches at his disposal. Messi has been outstanding in the Champions League this season, so the Parisians will be quietly confident of their chances.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Rai also warned that it might take a while for his former club to reach the top.

“I see PSG as a favourite. But I think what happened in the last game against City was very important because you have teams that have been used to playing the same way for years. So even if this PSG team has the quality to win, a lot of players have arrived this season, and it will take a little longer,” said Rai.

Marquinhos opens up on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe partnership

Marquinhos has hailed the budding partnership between Lionel Messi (right) and Kylian Mbappe.

Marquinhos has hailed the budding partnership between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at PSG. The two superstars have developed a superb understanding on the pitch. The Argentinean set up Mbappe for the Parisians' winner against Lille last week.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport France, the Brazilian also recognised the teamwork that helped set up the goal.

Also Read Article Continues below

“He (Mbappe) has this quality and this tranquility in front of goal. Afterwards, I think it’s also teamwork; it’s Messi who finds Kylian, and once he’s in the box, it’s hard to stop him,” said Marquinhos.

Edited by Bhargav