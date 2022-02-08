PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino delighted with Lionel Messi; Zinedine Zidane wants Karim Benzema at the Parc des Princes, and more - 7 February 2022

Lionel Messi ran the show for PSG as the Parisians demolished reigning champions Lille 5-1 on Monday. The Argentinean scored one and set up another to help his team stay atop the Ligue 1 table.

Meanwhile, Parisians manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed Messi after his masterclass on Sunday. Elsewhere, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants Karim Benzema at the Parc des Princes once he takes charge.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 7th February 2022:

Mauricio Pochettino delighted with Lionel Messi

Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his delight with Lionel Messi (in pic).

Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his delight with Lionel Messi. The Argentinean helped PSG stamp their authority against Lille on Sunday, scoring his first goal in 2022.

Messi was sidelined at the start of the year due to a bout with COVID-19. The 34-year-old has endured a difficult time since arriving at the Parc des Princes last summer. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner provided a timely reminder of his prowess with a blistering performance against Lille.

He set up Presnel Kimpembe in the 32nd minute from a corner to help his team take a 2-1 lead. The diminutive Argentinean then got on the scoresheet six minutes later. The 34-year-old showed amazing agility to skip past a challenge before unleashing a trademark dink over the onrushing Lille goalkeeper.

It was only his second league goal of the season, but the Argentinean now has six goal contributions in his last six games for PSG. Pochettino is happy that his star is coming to form at the right time, with a Champions League clash with Real Madrid lurking in the corner.

Speaking after the win over Lille, Pochettino called Messi a special player.

“I think there is no doubt about Leo. He’s a special player. There has been everything that has happened in recent months with Covid, but no doubt he will manage to recover, and will be in the best possible shape for the game against Real Madrid. There are not many players like him in the world. And there is no doubt that he will be present for this appointment,” said Pochettino.

Zinedine Zidane wants Karim Benzema at PSG

Zinedine ZIdane wants Karim Benzema at PSG.

Zinedine Zidane wants Karim Benzema at PSG, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

Zidane is the favourite to replace Pochettino at the Parisians' helm this summer. The former Real Madrid manager wants his countryman to join him at the Parc des Princes. The two enjoyed tremendous success together at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He is eager to rekindle that partnership once he takes charge of the Parisians. With Kylian Mbappe tipped to leave the French giants in the summer, the club could have space for a new number nine. Benzema would be a fabulous replacement for the 23-year-old, and could forge a new-look attack alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe rubbishes rumours of agreement with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has rubbished rumours of an agreement with Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe has rubbished rumours of an agreement with Real Madrid. The Frenchman is likely to leave PSG at the end of his current contract this summer. The La Liga giants are tipped to be his next destination, with rumours claiming there's already an agreement in place for a possible move.

However, speaking in a recent interview, Mbappe said that he is yet to come to a decision regarding his future.

“If I have made a decision over my future? No. Playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things. Although I have the freedom to do what I want in this moment, I am not going to speak with a rival or do that type of thing. I am concentrated on winning against Real Madrid. And then we will see what happens,” said Mbappe.

The Frenchman is widely tipped to leave the Parc des Princes as a free agent. However, stranger things have happened in the game. So it remains to be seen if Mbappe moves on for a new challenge, or has a late change of heart and remains in Paris.

