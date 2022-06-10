PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino gives verdict on Lionel Messi's debut season in Paris; Parisians enter race for Lille defender, and more - 9 June 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to ring in the changes this summer. The Parisians endured an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign despite winning the league, considering their failure in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, manager Mauricio Pochettino has given his verdict on Lionel Messi’s debut season at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the French champions have entered the race for a Lille defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 9 June 2022:

Mauricio Pochettino gives verdict on Lionel Messi's debut season in Paris

Lionel Messi’s time at the Parc des Princes has been nothing to write home about so far.

Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on Lionel Messi’s debut season in Paris.

The 34-year-old left Barcelona last summer to join PSG as a free agent. After an enviable career in Spain, the Argentinean was expected to take Ligue 1 by storm.

Unfortunately, Messi has endured a difficult time at the Parc des Princes. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has only shown flashes of his brilliance, scoring only 11 times across competitions. Even though the Parisians won the league, the Argentinean couldn’t inspire them in the Champions League.

GOAL @goal On this day in 2012, Lionel Messi scored a stunning hat-trick against Brazil.



He ended the year with a record 91 goals for club and country 🤯 On this day in 2012, Lionel Messi scored a stunning hat-trick against Brazil.He ended the year with a record 91 goals for club and country 🤯 https://t.co/R062n5e2Dx

However, Pochettino believes Messi needs time to adapt, having spent his entire career at the Camp Nou. Speaking to Esport 3, the PSG manager also added that it has been a dream to coach his countryman.

“Football in France is different and adapting to teammates is difficult. Everyone thought he would end his career with Barcelona. For me, it has been a dream to coach him. He immediately earned the respect and affection of the people. For me, Messi is a leader. Not all leaders are the same. There are players who look like leaders and only shout,” said Pochettino.

PSG enter race for Sven Botman

Sven Botman is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have entered the race to sign Sven Botman, according to 90 Min.

The Lille defender was linked with a move to AC Milan ahead of the summer. The Rossoneri were locked in talks with the Ligue 1 giants but have failed to agree a transfer fee. The Parisians are looking to take advantage of the situation.

Incoming football director Luis Campos is reportedly a fan of the Dutch defender. He has already informed his former employer Lille about PSG's interest in Botman.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race to sign the 22-year-old, who is one of the rising talents in European football. Newcastle United were interested in the player in January and remain well-placed to secure his signature this summer.

Parisians interested in Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar could be on the move this summer.

The Parisians are interested in Milan Skriniar, according to Caught Offside via Le Parisien.

The Slovakian defender has caught the eye with a string of assured performances for Inter Milan. Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in the 27-year-old. The Parisians have now entered the fray.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Christophe Galtier, still top of the list for the manager position at PSG as reported today. Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Milan Skriniar, he’s into the list - but there’s still no official bid. Deal will depend on price tag, as Skriniar has huge value for Inter.Christophe Galtier, still top of the list for the manager position at PSG as reported today. Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Milan Skriniar, he’s into the list - but there’s still no official bid. Deal will depend on price tag, as Skriniar has huge value for Inter. 🇸🇰 #PSGChristophe Galtier, still top of the list for the manager position at PSG as reported today.

The Ligue 1 giants want a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos, who has failed to shake off his injury woes in Paris. Skriniar has emerged as the perfect candidate for the job.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far