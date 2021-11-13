PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino happy with Lionel Messi's form for Parisians; 80%-fit Sergio Ramos better than most defenders, says pundit; and more - 12th November 2021

PSG are hoping Lionel Messi can regain his scintillating form after the international break. The Argentinean has failed to impress in Ligue 1 since joining the Parisians this summer. However, he has sizzled in the Champions League for the French giants.

Meanwhile, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy with Lionel Messi's form. Elsewhere, a French football pundit has claimed that an 80- fit Sergio Ramos is far better than most defenders.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 12th November 2021.

Mauricio Pochettino happy with Lionel Messi's form for PSG

Mauricio Pochettino is happy with Lionel Messi's form for PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino is happy with Lionel Messi's form for PSG thus far. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at the Parc des Princes this summer to begin a new chapter in his career. However, things have not gone according to plan for the Argentinean.

Lionel Messi has found it difficult to adjust to the hustle and bustle of Ligue 1. The Argentinean has struggled to make a mark in the league, failing to find the back of the net in five outings. The 34-year-old has been on song for PSG in the Champions League, though, where he has scored three goals in as many games already.

Alejandro Papu Gomez on playing alongside Lionel Messi with the Argentina national team: "For us, he is number one and the main man. Messi makes us feel like an intimate part of his life. It's a gift, something we enjoy when we're with him."

Nevertheless, manager Mauricio Pochettino is not concerned with Messi's lack of form in Ligue 1. The Parisians manager has watched his countryman from close quarters since the six-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at the club. The PSG star has managed to impress Pochettino during this period.

Speaking to the official website of Ligue 1, the Parisians manager said that Messi had adjusted well to his new surroundings. Pochettino also paid tribute to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's human qualities.

“He (Lionel Messi) is very good, and he (has) adapted very well. He is very humble; he is very normal day by day. Being the top player in the world. Yes, I think there is a very, very good dynamic on the training ground,” said Pochettino.

80%-fit Sergio Ramos better than most defenders, claims French football pundit

Sergio Ramos has received praise from French football pundit Nabil Djellit.

Sergio Ramos has received praise from French football pundit Nabil Djellit. The Spanish defender's debut with PSG has been delayed due to fitness issues, but he has now joined first-team training.

🗓️ 8th July 2021: Sergio Ramos signs for PSG



*4 months out through injury*



🗓️ 10th November 2021: Sergio Ramos trains with PSG



Good things come to those that wait...

Speaking to L'Equipe de Greg, as relayed by PSG Talk, Djellit said he preferred an 80% fit Ramos to any other defender.

“Sergio Ramos is certainly the best defender of all time,” said Djellit. “He’s a monster, and I’d rather 80% Ramos than 120% others,” said Djellit.

Georginio Wijnaldum discusses life at PSG

Georginio Wijnaldum has opened up about his time at PSG.

Georginio Wijnaldum has opened up about his time at PSG. The Dutchman joined the Parisians this summer, but has had to be patient for his chances. Speaking to PSG's official website, the midfielder admitted that he needs more time to adapt to life at the Parc des Princes.

“Everything is different for me. I am radically changing my life, my country, my languages. And inevitably, it takes time to adapt. I have new teammates, a new coach, I’m still getting to know them on and off the pitch,” said Wijnaldum.

