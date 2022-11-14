PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino opens up on coaching Lionel Messi; Parisians offered chance to sign Barcelona forward, and more - November 13, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 5-0 win over Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe, Carlos Soler, Achraf Hakimi, Renato Sanchez and Hugo Ekitike scored to help Christophe Galtier's side stay atop the standings.

Meanwhile, former Parisians manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on coaching Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians have been offered the chance to sign a Barcelona forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 13, 2022:

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on coaching Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a super 2022-23 season.

Mauricio Pochettino reckons coaching Lionel Messi is like having Diego Maradona as his teammate.

The former PSG manager was in charge of the first team at the Parc des Princes when the 35-year-old joined from Barcelona last summer. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was not in his element during his first season with the Parisians.

Messi has rediscovered his mojo in the current campaign under Galtier. The French manager replaced Pochettino at the Ligue 1 giants this summer and has enjoyed a solid start to his tenure. In the process, he has also helped the 35-year-old get back to his best.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Mauricio Pochettino Explains What It Was Like to Coach Lionel Messi at PSG psgtalk.com/2022/11/mauric… Mauricio Pochettino Explains What It Was Like to Coach Lionel Messi at PSG psgtalk.com/2022/11/mauric…

Speaking to Relevo, as cited by PSG Talk, Pochettino noted that Messi was traumatised when he first arrived in Paris in the summer of 2021.

“It’s like when I had Maradona as a teammate. I have the best next to me, let’s give the ball to him. In Paris, the first season especially, that was missing,” said Pochettino.

He added:

“Give it to Messi; there is no need to do certain things if you have a player as decisive as him. It was a satisfaction being his coach, despite the fact that he was his age, he came from the Copa America after a month and a half of a traumatic situation with his departure from Barca after 20 years.”

Messi has registered 12 goals and 14 assists from 19 games across competitions for the French champions this season.

PSG offered chance to sign Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati could leave the Camp Nou in the near future.

PSG are among the clubs offered the services of Ansu Fati, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The 20-year-old was once considered the next big thing to emerge out of Barcelona. However, fitness issues and a lack of form have hurt his development at the Camp Nou. The Spaniard is no longer an indispensable part of Xavi’s squad, so the Blaugrana could be willing to cash in on him.

The player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly contacted quite a few Premier League clubs to facilitate a move. Bayern Munich and the Parisians have also been notified as Fati attempts to rejuvenate his career away from Barcelona. The Ligue 1 champions need to lay down succession plans for Neymar and Messi, who're on the wrong side of 30.

Fati was annointed as the successor to Messi at the Camp Nou. PSG could turn to him to forge an attack for the future in Paris. However, the player is under a long-term contract with the Blaugrana and could command a sizeable transfer fee.

Marco Verratti set to sign new deal with Parisians

Marco Verratti has been an omnipresent in the starting XI this season.

Marco Verratti is all set to extend his association with PSG, according to L’Equipe via Football Italia.

The Italian midfielder has been a key member of the Parisians starting XI in the past few seasons. His importance to the squad has remained intact under Galtier as well. Verratti’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions runs till 2024, but the Italian has been generating attention from clubs around Europe.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Verratti, open to stay and sign new contract — it’s not fully done yet but talks are in progress. Negotiations between Marco Verratti and Paris Saint-Germain over new deal are well advanced, confirmed as called by @lequipe Verratti, open to stay and sign new contract — it’s not fully done yet but talks are in progress. Negotiations between Marco Verratti and Paris Saint-Germain over new deal are well advanced, confirmed as called by @lequipe. 🚨🔴🔵 #PSGVerratti, open to stay and sign new contract — it’s not fully done yet but talks are in progress. https://t.co/3K6MLwAp0j

PSG are working on contract renewals for quite a few players, and talks with Verratti are at an advanced stage.

The 30-year-old could be handed a new deal with a significant pay hike that will see him pocket €12 million per year in wages. The contract would also extend his stay at the club till 2026. The Italian has appeared 20 times across competitions this season for the Parisians.

