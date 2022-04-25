PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino opens up on Lionel Messi boos; Neymar hints about staying at Parc des Princes, and more - 24 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were crowned Ligue 1 champions on Saturday after their 1-1 draw against Lens at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians sealed their eighth league title in ten years, tenth overall, with four games left to play.

Meanwhile, manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on fans booing Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, Neymar has said that he wants to stay at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 24th April 2022:

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on Lionel Messi boos

Lionel Messi has won the Ligue 1 title in his debut season.

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it is difficult to accept fans booing Lionel Messi. Messi has irked a section of fans after failing to inspire PSG in the UEFA Champions League. Part of the crowd has booed him in games, something that was also evident in the Lens game.

Speaking to ESPN (via PSGTalk), Pochettino refused to dwell on the matter and instead said that he's happy that Messi has won another trophy.

“It’s incredible; they are difficult things to accept. Situations that are unlikely that are not understood. How great (Messi) is, what he gives to football, and what he is going to continue giving to football. Happy for him. I congratulated him after the game and one more title for his record,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

“For everyone, it is important to give the club another title. And on a personal level, I, who have played here and have been captain, after less than 18 months, having won three titles with this club, is a great satisfaction. We hope to achieve something bigger in the future."

Messi scored in the 1-1 draw with Lens, which was only his ninth strike in 30 games for the Parisians across competitions.

Neymar hints about staying on at PSG

Neymar has endured a difficult season so far.

Neymar has hinted that he wants to stay at PSG for the near future. The Brazilian has blown hot and cold since joining from Barcelona in 2017. Speaking after adding another Ligue 1 trophy to his kitty, Neymar said that he is not bothered by the whistling from fans.

“It was surreal that part of the public would leave the stands. They are going to get tired of whistling because I have three more years left on my contract,” said Neymar.

The Brazilian went on to express his delight on winning another league title, adding:

“I wasn’t there, but there was some champagne in the locker room! But I’m especially happy for tonight and the title, which is the most important. Yes, it was a long and difficult season with everything that happened. But today we managed to win the championship; it was really important for us. Now we need to breathe, to calm our minds, which is the most important thing."

Neymar has scored 11 times in 25 games across competitions this season.

Leonardo sheds light on Kylian Mbappe future

Kylian Mbappe is yet to decide his next destination.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has revealed that Kylian Mbappe is yet to make a decision on his future. The Frenchman’s current contract is drawing to an end this summer, and Real Madrid are eager to lap him up on a Bosman deal.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live #Transfers PSG’s Leonardo: “I think there is a possibility that Mbappé stays, also a possibility that he leaves, but I think he is really in a period of reflection.” via @hadrien_grenier PSG’s Leonardo: “I think there is a possibility that Mbappé stays, also a possibility that he leaves, but I think he is really in a period of reflection.” via @hadrien_grenier #Transfers 🇫🇷🚨

Speaking to Canal Plus, as relayed by PSG Talk, Leonardo said that the club are locked in discussions with their prized asset.

“Discussions have always been present. There are discussions in Doha. Nasser was not here today. You know how important it is to him. But tonight, it was really impossible for him to be there. If there wasn’t something important for him to be there, he would be there,” said Leonardo.

He continued:

“Kylian, he speaks, he speaks with us. What he says is the truth. He hasn’t made his choice yet. I think there is a possibility that he will stay. There is also the possibility that he leaves, but I think he is still in a reflection."

Edited by Bhargav