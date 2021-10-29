PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino opens up on Lionel Messi’s ideal position; Zinedine Zidane interested in taking charge of the Parisians, and more - 29th October 2021

Lionel Messi will have a chance to silence his critics when PSG take on Lille at the Parc des Princes on Friday. The Argentinean is still awaiting his first league goal for the Parisians since joining them in the summer.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has opened up about Lionel Messi's ideal position on the pitch. Elsewhere, Zinedine Zidane is interested in taking charge of PSG.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 29th October 2021.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on Lionel Messi’s ideal position at PSG

Mauricio Pochettino has weighed in on the controversy regarding Lionel Messi's ideal position on the pitch. The PSG manager has received criticism for stationing the Argentinean on the right wing. There have been calls for reinstating the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to a more central role.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Thierry Henry feels that Mauricio Pochettino is playing Lionel Messi out of position Thierry Henry feels that Mauricio Pochettino is playing Lionel Messi out of position https://t.co/g7DLY7qRNO

Lionel Messi has struggled since arriving at the Parc des Princes this summer. Although he has been flawless in the UEFA Champions League, the Argentinean is yet to hit his peak in Ligue 1. Many have blamed his scoring woes due to a change in position, but the PSG manager has begged to differ.

Speaking at a press conference, as relayed by PSG Talk, Pochettino heaped praise on his countryman. He also pointed out that Lionel Messi can operate in a number of positions on the pitch.

“Leo is a player who can play on the right or in the middle, also the number 10 as in the Argentine national team. He is a player who can play anywhere, depending on how the action unfolds. He’s the best player in the world. He positions himself where the game demands it, and according to the needs of the team,” said Pochettino.

Zinedine Zidane interested in taking charge of PSG

Zinedine Zidane is interested in taking charge of PSG, according to Caught Offside via LE10 Sport. The former Real Madrid manager has been linked with the Manchester United job, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under pressure after the 5-0 home defeat against Liverpool. Instead, the Frenchman has his eyes on the hot seat at the Parc des Princes.

Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the Parisians boss among the shortlisted candidates to replace Solskjaer. And if the Norwegian loses his job in the coming days, it could spark a chain reaction that could see Zidane take over at PSG.

Neymar labelled as a burden for his team

Neymar has become a burden for PSG, according to Jerome Rothen. Speaking to Le Parisien, as cited by The Daily Record, Rothen has claimed that the Brazilian has regressed despite the arrival of his good friend Lionel Messi.

"What is certain is that you do not need to have played at a high level to realise that Neymar today is not decisive, that he is less impactful, less creative, even less altruistic,” said Rothen. "So, unfortunately, yes, he has become a burden for the collective rather than a solution,” said Rothen.

