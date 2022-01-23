PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Lionel Messi; Parisians asked to pay €40 million for Kylian Mbappe's replacement, and more - 22 January 2022

PSG will look to continue their stranglehold on Ligue 1 when they face Reims at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. The Parisians are currently top of the league table after 21 games, holding an 11-point lead over second-placed Nice.

Meanwhile, manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, PSG have been asked to pay €40 million to sign a Kylian Mbappe replacement.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 22nd January 2022.

Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Lionel Messi

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Lionel Messi will be available for selection against Reims.

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Lionel Messi will be available for selection against Reims on Sunday. The Argentinean has missed the last few games for PSG after testing positive for COVID-19. The 34-year-old caught the virus while on holiday in his native country in December.

Messi has subsequently been sidelined as he recovers to full fitness. The Argentinean joined the Parisians last summer, but has endured a difficult time at the Parc des Princes. He has scored just six goals across competitions, with five of them coming in the Champions League.

He will be inspired to get back to his best this year. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is now ready to finally take the field for the Parisians in 2022.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi: "He trained well, he feels good and we are very happy to have him with us. But there was a period of inactivity and we will have to be vigilant because of that." PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi: "He trained well, he feels good and we are very happy to have him with us. But there was a period of inactivity and we will have to be vigilant because of that."

Speaking ahead of the game, Pochettino said that Messi's availability is a huge boost for PSG.

“He (Lionel Messi) trained well this week, and we are satisfied with his progress. He will be in the group tomorrow. It’s always good news when players come back to help the team,” said Pochettino.

“I am happy. Having Leo in the squad is always a boost for performance. He helps the team. I want to remind you that he has 7 Ballons d’Or’s, so we know what he represents and can bring to the group,” said Pochettino.

PSG asked to pay €40 million for Hugo Ekitike

PSG have been asked to pay €40 million to sign Huge Ekitike, according to Le10 Sport.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest properties of European football at the moment. Ekitike has been outstanding for Reims this season, which has drawn attention from the Parisians. He has bagged eight goals and three assists in eight Ligue 1 games this season.

The Ligue 1 giants are preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe, who is tipped to move to Real Madrid this summer. PSG have identified Ekiteke as the perfect replacement for the 23-year-old.

Reims want €30 million fixed and €10 million in achievable bonuses for their prized asset. Newcastle United have already failed in an attempt to secure Ekiteke's services.

Tanguy Ndombele tipped to be successful at the Parc des Princes

Stephane Bitton believes Tanguy Ndombele is exactly the kind of player PSG need.

Journalist Stephane Bitton believes Tanguy Ndombele is exactly the kind of player PSG need right now. The Tottenham Hotspur star has been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to France Bleu Paris, as relayed by PSG Talk, Bitton tipped Ndombele to be successful with the Parisians.

“PSG currently needs warriors, humility, solidity, and above all more bling-bling. Ndombele, I find that, he fits completely into this logic,” Bitton said.

Also Read Article Continues below

“Of course, we will sell a little less Tanguy Ndombele flocked jersey, but at some point, you have to choose. […] Stars or a little less and a balance in the locker room and on the pitch,” Bitton continued.

Edited by Bhargav