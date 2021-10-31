PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino reveals reason for Lionel Messi's half-time substitution; Kylian Mbappe wants Olympic clause in next contract, and more - 30th October 2021

Lionel Messi's goalscoring woes with PSG in Ligue 1 continued against Lille on Friday. The Argentinean had to be taken off at the break, with the Parisians needing a comeback in the second half to secure all three points.

Mauricio Pochettino has now revealed the reason why Messi was substituted against Lille. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe wants an Olympic clause in his next contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 30th October 2021.

Mauricio Pochettino reveals reason for Lionel Messi's half-time substitution

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Lionel Messi was substituted against Lille as a precautionary measure,

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Lionel Messi was substituted against Lille on Friday as a precautionary measure. The Argentinean was removed at half-time with PSG trailing 0-1. With the Parisians needing goals, Pochettino made the bold move of replacing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner who is yet to score in Ligue 1.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi substituted at half-time against Lille.



He still hasn't scored in Ligue 1 yet this season 😳 Lionel Messi substituted at half-time against Lille.He still hasn't scored in Ligue 1 yet this season 😳 https://t.co/zXiq2XlLpw

Messi has been on fire in the UEFA Champions League, but has failed to stamp his authority in the French league. The Argentinean was replaced by his countryman Mauro Icardi at the break against Lille, and PSG went on to win the game 2-1.

Pochettino has now claimed that Messi was substituted as a precaution. Speaking after the game, as relayed by The Metro, Pochettino revealed that his countryman was substituted at the break based on doctors' recommendation.

“We have to wait. We were with the doctors at half-time; it’s a precaution; he (Lionel Messi) couldn’t continue. We hope that’s not a big deal,” said Pochettino.

Kylian Mbappe wants Olympic clause in next contract

Kylian Mbappe wants an Olympic clause in his next contract.

Kylian Mbappe wants an Olympic clause in his next contract, according to the player's mother Fayza Lamari. The Frenchman's future continues to hang in the balance, and it is not yet clear whether he will be with PSG next season. Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid next summer.

Speaking to Le Parisien, as relayed by Sport Mole, Mbappe's mother claimed that her son would have a clause in his next contract that would allow him to take part in the Olympics.

"That will be in his contract. They will then have to select him. The Olympic Games are in his home city, and PSG are not against him competing in it," said Lamari.

PSG sporting director stands by Mauricio Pochettino

PSG sporting director Leonardo has hit back at criticism aimed at the Parisians' performance. PSG are sitting ten points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and also leading their Champions League group. But they've come under intense criticism from the French media for their inability to dominate games.

Speaking to the press, as relayed by PSG Talk, Leonardo claimed that there has been nothing to worry about the team's performances so far.

“With a team like that, we want to win this year, that’s for sure. If we’re going to be successful, I don’t know. That we have all the means, I am convinced. We have a coach; we have a very large workforce. Why should I be worried? We can be better. If we look at what we have, why would I be worried?” said Leonardo.

