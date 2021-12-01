PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino says Lionel Messi deserved Ballon d'Or; Parisians optimistic about Kylian Mbappe's stay, and more - 1st December 2021

PSG are preparing to welcome Nice to the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Wednesday. The Parisians will looking to continue their lead atop the league with another three points in midweek.

Meanwhile, manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Lionel Messi deserved the 2021 Ballon d’Or. Elsewhere, PSG are optimistic about keeping Kylian Mbappe at the club.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 1st December 2021.

Mauricio Pochettino says Lionel Messi deserved Ballon d'Or

Mauricio Pochettino believes Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or triumph is completely deserved.

Mauricio Pochettino believes Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or triumph is completely deserved. The 34-year-old rewrote the history books to win a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or trophy on Monday. In the process, he became the first PSG footballer to win the coveted award.

Lionel Messi joined the Parisians this summer after a superb campaign with club and country. The Argentinean won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona, and also won his eighth Pichichi trophy. The 34-year-old then guided La Albiceleste to a Copa America triumph, finishing the campaign as the top scorer and assist provider.

GOAL @goal Samuel Eto'o will always support Lionel Messi 🥰 Samuel Eto'o will always support Lionel Messi 🥰 https://t.co/BAWXYdnFN2

Lionel Messi’s exploits made him the favourite for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award. The Argentinean beat Robert Lewandowski to the top prize after a close contest. It was another day of records for the 34-year-old whose feat is unlikely to be matched any time soon.

Speaking at his press conference, as relayed by PSG Talk, Pochettino congratulated Lionel Messi on the historic win.

“First, I want to publicly congratulate Leo and his family. Winning seven golden balloons is an extraordinary achievement. I hope he takes advantage of it, and that it’s the first day to work on getting the 8th,” said Pochettino.

“We hope at the end of the year to also have collective trophies beyond the individual trophies. The critics? Messi completely deserved it, and there is no debate. Of course, in other countries, there may be criticism, but he completely deserved it,” said Pochettino.

PSG optimistic about Kylian Mbappe's stay

PSG remain optimistic about their chances of keeping Kylian Mbappe at the club next season.

PSG remain optimistic about their chances of keeping Kylian Mbappe at the club. The Frenchman’s current deal with the Parisians expires next summer, and he has not yet agreed to an extension.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live 🚨🗣 Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “I advised Mbappè to leave PSG. He needs a more structured environment, like Real Madrid.” 🚨🗣 Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “I advised Mbappè to leave PSG. He needs a more structured environment, like Real Madrid.” https://t.co/Xh6F94gRTV

Speaking to the press, as relayed by PSG Talk via RMC Sport, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi expressed hope that Mbappe would stay at the club.

“We hope (that Kylian Mbappe stays). You know what I think; Kylian is a great player, a great man. Kylian knows what he wants to do, too,” said Al-Khelaifi.

PSG negotiating contract extension with Marquinhos

PSG are currently locked in negotiations with Marquinhos regarding a new contract.

PSG are currently locked in negotiations with Marquinhos regarding a new contract, according to PSG Talk via RMC Sport.

The Brazilian has been a pillar at the back for the Parisians. With his recent performances, he has attracted attention from a host of clubs around Europe. The Ligue 1 giants want to fend off interest in their captain by tying him down to a new deal.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Marquinhos is tied with PSG till the summer of 2024. The Parisians have been engaged in talks with the player for a few weeks, and want to prolong his stay till 2026.

Edited by Bhargav