PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino unclear about Kylian Mbappe's future; Parisians leading race for Benfica striker, and more - 20 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to host Mertz at the Parc des Princes in their final Ligue 1 game of the season. The Parisians will hope to end an underwhelming campaign on a high with a win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, manager Mauricio Pochettino is unclear about Kylian Mbappe's future. Elsewhere, the Parisians are the favourites to sign a Benfica striker. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 20 May 2022:

Mauricio Pochettino unclear about Kylian Mbappe's future

Kylian Mbappe is yet to reveal his next move.

Mauricio Pochettino is unclear about Kylian Mbappe's next move. The Frenchman is yet to make a decision on his future, with Real Madrid eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move.

Speaking at his press conference, Pochettino hoped Mbappe would stay at the Parc des Princes for years to come.

"I don't know what his decision is. I think it's a personal matter for Kylian and for the club. There are lots of rumours going around, but the player is the one who will have to talk about this. If I knew what his decision was, I wouldn't be the one to talk about it," said Pochettino.

He added:

"I hope Kylian is still here for many years to come, but I also can't lie. I don't know what is going to happen. We have a year left on our contracts, so we will potentially be here next season. I just hope tomorrow (Saturday) we can enjoy celebrating the club's 10th league title."

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappe is now more likely to renew his contract and stay at PSG than he is to join Real Madrid, per @DiMarzio Kylian Mbappe is now more likely to renew his contract and stay at PSG than he is to join Real Madrid, per @DiMarzio 😮 https://t.co/hWJQLMR6Aa

Pochettino went on to reveal that PSG are desperate to win the UEFA Champions League.

"I hope the best is still to come. I think everyone at Paris Saint-Germain wants to win the Champions League. That has become an obsession for this club, and I hope we can win it," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"That spell in the second half in Madrid saw us not get the result we wanted and created lots of questions and emotions that we have not been able to control in recent months. Despite that, the players deserve to be congratulated because they have shown the ability to lift themselves and finish the season."

PSG leading race for Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has admirers at Parc des Princes.

PSG are leading the race to sign Darwin Nunez, according to PSG Talk via AS. The Uruguayan forward has earned rave reviews after a blistering campaign with Benfica.

Nunez has plundered 34 goals from 41 appearances this season, earning admiration from Manchester United and Newcastle United. The Parisians are also monitoring the 22-year-old with interest.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



41 games (32 starts)

34 goals

4 assists



United’s next #9? Darwin Nunez for Benfica this season:41 games (32 starts)34 goals4 assistsUnited’s next #9? Darwin Nunez for Benfica this season:👕 41 games (32 starts)⚽️ 34 goals🅰️ 4 assistsUnited’s next #9? 👀🇺🇾 https://t.co/mb5kgKIc0B

However, Nunez has no intentions of joining the Premier League duo, as playing in the UEFA Champions League is one of his priorities.

The Parisians are currently leading the race for his signature. A new striker could become a priority at the Parc des Princes, with both Neymar and Lionel Messi in their 30s. However, it's unclear whether the future of Kylian Mbappe will have any bearing on a move for Nunez.

Parisians enter race for Antony

Antony is likely to leave Ajax this summer.

PSG have entered the race to sign Antony, according to The Hard Tackle via But! Football Club. The Brazilian forward has generated attention from Liverpool and Manchester United after a string of impressive performances for Ajax. The Parisians have now entered the fray.

The Ligue 1 champions could be forced to dive into the market if Mbappe decides to leave this summer.

Antony has been identified as a like-for-like replacement. The Brazilian has scored 42 goals from 79 appearances for Ajax so far. However, the 22-year-old could be on his way to Old Trafford to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Ajax could part with the player for €60 million.

