PSG Transfer News Roundup: Maxwell opens up on defending against Lionel Messi; Parisians willing to hand Kylian Mbappe complete control at club, and more - 19 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Metz at the Parc des Princes on Saturday in the final game of their Ligue 1 campaign. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has already guided his team to the league title this season.

Meanwhile, Maxwell has opened up on defending against Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians are willing to hand Kylian Mbappe complete control in a bid to keep him at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 19 May 2022:

Maxwell opens up on defending against Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has shown flashes of his brilliance this season.

Former Barcelona and PSG defender Maxwell has opened up on defending against Lionel Messi in training. The Brazilian shared the pitch with the 34-year-old for three seasons at Barcelona. Maxwell had a close account of the Argentinean at the peak of his powers.

Messi ruled the football world during his time at the Camp Nou. The Argentinean won everything on offer with the Blaugrana, establishing himself as one of the greatest ever in the history of the beautiful game. Since joining the Parisians, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a shadow of his former self, scoring just 11 times across competitions. However, that could change in his second season.

Speaking to So Foot, as relayed by PSG Talk, Maxwell said that he was lucky to face Messi in training, saying:

“I was lucky; in training Messi was more relaxed than in the game. Otherwise, he is impossible to stop. … He chooses his moments, but as soon as the intensity of training increased, he started to play; he did not want to lose anymore. The level of performance was exceptional, sometimes more than in matches. There I got to know him as a person, to understand a little what made the magic of his career."

PSG willing to hand Kylian Mbappe complete control at club

Kylian Mbappe could head to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

PSG are willing to hand Kylian Mbappe complete control at the club, according to The Daily Mail via El Chiringuito TV. The French forward is in the final two months of his current contract with the Ligue 1 giants. The Parisians have failed to convince him to stay and are worried Real Madrid could finally get their man.

In desperation, the French champions are willing to put Mbappe in charge of matters at the Parc des Princes. The 23-year-old will be allowed to have a say in managerial appointments and will even get to choose his teammates.

He will also be offered a monthly salary of £4 million (as per Sky Sports), making him the highest paid footballer in the world. Mbappe would also receive a signing-on bonus of £100 million, should be extend his stay at the club.

Parisians leading race for Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane could leave Anfield this summer.

PSG are leading the race for Sadio Mane, according to journalist Christian Falk. The Senegalese is all set to enter the final year of his contract with Liverpool this summer. He could be offloaded unless he puts pen to paper on a new deal. The Parisians are monitoring his situation with interest.

The French side are searching for a replacement for Mbappe, and Mane could be a temporary option.

The Ligue 1 champions are willing to offer him a colossal salary to move to the Parc des Princes. Mane is enticed by their proposal and is having second thoughts about extending his stay at Anfield. Should he opt to leave Anfield this summer, PSG are likely to lap him up.

