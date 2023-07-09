PSG Transfer News Roundup: MLS eyeing Neymar; Kang-in Lee joins Parisians, and more - July 9, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have appointed Luis Enrique as their new manager earlier this month. Christophe Galtier lost his job at the Parc des Princes after a less than impressive 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, attacker Neymar is in talks to move to the MLS. Elsewhere, Mallorca winger Kang-in Lee has completed his move to the Parisians. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 9, 2023.

MLS eyeing Neymar

Neymar has admirers at the MLS.

Neymar is in talks to move to the MLS, according to Relevo. The US League have established contact with the Brazilian as they look to add more stars to their setup.

Inter Miami have managed a coup by convincing Lionel Messi to move to the MLS. The league have now set their sights on Neymar, who's unsettled at PSG. The Brazilian has failed to live up to expectations since his blockbuster move from Barcelona in 2017.

Neymar endured another underwhelming run with the Parisians last campaign, missing a chunk of the season with injury. His future with the Ligue 1 champions remains up in the air, and the MLS are looking to take advantage.

Neymar could also be eager to leave following a series of protests against him from PSG fans. However, the final decision is likely to be taken by Enrique, who has worked with Neymar before. The Spaniard could convince the 31-year-old to continue his stint at Paris.

Kang-in Lee joins PSG

Kang-in Lee has arrived at the Parc des Princes.

Kang-in Lee has completed his move to PSG, the club have announced. The South Korean winger was a revelation for Mallorca last season, registering six goals and as many assists from 39 games across competitions.

The French giants had identified him as a target early in the summer and fought off stiff competition to take him to Paris. Speaking to PSG's website, Lee termed the club as one of the biggest in the world.

"It's incredible to be able to join Paris Saint-Germain. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world, with some of the greatest players in the world. I can't wait to start this new adventure," said Lee.

Kang-in Lee could be part of a new-look frontline under Enrique.

Kylian Mbappe speaks out about his future

Kylian Mbappe's future remains up in the air.

Kylian Mbappe has reiterated that he remains fully committed to giving his best on the pitch even if he leaves PSG next summer.

The French forward is heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer, following his decision not to renew with the Parisians. Mbappe's contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires at the end of next season.

After winning the best French player of the year Award, as cited by Marca, Mbappe said that he sets very high standards of himself.

"Reasons to believe that this is my last season in Ligue 1? It's very simple, I'm a competitor and, when I play, it's to win. And no matter who I play with, no matter my shirt I'm wearing, no matter where, no matter the year, I never settle. I go on vacation, I do a reset, I recover my energy and I come back with the hunger that everyone knows," said Mbappe.

He continued:

"I'm always dissatisfied, so I'm never impressed with what I do. I tell myself I can do it again and better. I have this hunger to win. I don't want to be on a team just to participate.

"That's why sometimes people think I'm arrogant. I'm not afraid of failure either. It's part of a footballer's career. But I have the deep conviction that I was born to win, and I want to show that to everyone."

Mbappe also aimed a sly dig at PSG.

"We ive in a consumer society, where the emphasis is on 'that's good, but do it again'. I think playing for PSG doesn't help a lot, because they are a team that divide, a club that divide. So, of course, that attracts gossip, but I don't care because I know what I do and how I do it," said Mbappe

Real Madrid are Mbappe's most likely destination either this summer or the next.

Poll : 0 votes