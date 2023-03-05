PSG Transfer News Roundup: MLS ready to lure Lionel Messi; Christophe Galtier praises Sergio Ramos, and more - March 4, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to host Nantes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (March 4) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier will be eager to pick up a win before his team's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg showdown against Bayern Munich on Wednesday (March 8).

Meanwhile, the MLS is ready to lure Parisians attacker Lionel Messi to the US, according to league commissioner Don Garber. Elsewhere, PSG manager Christophe Galtier has spoken highly of star defender Sergio Ramos.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 4, 2023.

MLS ready to lure Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (right) is wanted at Inter Miami.

Don Garber has hinted that the MLS could bend the rules to accommodate Lionel Messi, if needed.

The Argentinean is in the final year of his PSG contract and is being eyed by Inter Miami. The Parisians remain keen to keep him at the club but are yet to tie him down to a new deal.

Speaking to The Athletic, as cited by ESPN, Garber said that Messi's proposed arrival would be terrific for the MLS

"You're dealing with perhaps the most special player in the history of the game. So when there are rumours of him connected to Miami, that's great. And if it could happen, it would be terrific for MLS; it would be terrific for Messi and his family, and like everything with us, we try to run every opportunity down. I can't give any more details than that because we don't have them," said Garber.

Garber added that the league would have to help sanction a deal lucrative enough for Messi.

"The transfer market is just exploding in ways that are unimaginable. We're going to have to structure a deal that's going to compensate him in ways that he and his family expect. What that is? Honestly, we don't know today, but he's probably not going to be a (targeted allocation money) player," said Garber.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has amassed 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games across competitions for PSG this season.

Christophe Galtier praises Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is staring at an uncertain future in Paris.

Christophe Galtier has spoken highly of Sergio Ramos. The Spanish defender is in the final few months of his contract with PSG, but his future is up in the air, as the Parisians are yet to offer him a new deal.

Speaking to the press, as relayed by PSG Talk, Galtier termed Ramos an epitome of professionalism in the dressing room.

“Sergio Ramos is one of the most successful players with many titles. He is a player of very high level who had a difficult season last season with injuries. He is the very example that we must have in a locker room in terms of professionalism, requirement,” said Galtier

He added:

“He is a natural leader. … He is a player who is a certain age but with a great deal of experience, who transmits the requirement that one must have every day to be at the very top level.”

Ramos has registered 33 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions this season, registering two goals and an assist.

Pablo Sarabia reveals reason for leaving PSG

Pablo Sarabia left the Parc des Princes in January.

Pablo Sarabia has said that a lack of regular game time was the reason for his decision to leave PSG in January. The Spaniard parted ways with the Parisians to join Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this year.

Speaking to The Telegraph, as relayed by PSG Talk, Sarabia said that there's a lack of team spirit at the Parc des Princes.

"It was amazing to play with (Lionel) Messi, (Kylian) Mbappe and Neymar (Jr.) and a very good experience, but for me, the most crucial thing is to feel important in the team. I’d rather be in another team to feel that unity, be part of it, and be a member of the team and a family rather than just a collection of individuals," said Sarabia.

He continued:

"I was not happy not to play. It’s very difficult to play with the level of PSG players, so I made the decision to come here. In my career, I went through a lot of hard times, but now, I think, I want to enjoy this job. I feel like right now I’m at the peak of my career.”

The 30-year-old has appeared seven times in the Premier League since his move, scoring once.

