PSG Transfer News Roundup: Neymar explains reason for Lionel Messi’s struggles at Paris, Karim Benzema says Kylian Mbappe decision won't affect friendship, and more - 30 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Ligue 1 title in the recently concluded season. Mauricio Pochettino, however, couldn’t get his team over the line in the Champions League. The Parisians bowed out of the tournament at the hands of Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Neymar has explained the reasons behind Lionel Messi’s struggles at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Karim Benzema says Kylian Mbappe’s decision to snub a move to the Santiago Bernabeu won’t affect their friendship.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major PSG transfer stories from 30 May, 2022.

Neymar explains reason for Lionel Messi's struggles at Paris

Lionel Messi’s time at the Parc des Princes has not been fruitful so far

Neymar believes Lionel Messi’s struggles at PSG this season were due to difficulties in adapting to life in France. The former Barcelona superstar opted to leave the Camp Nou last summer, having spent his entire career with the La Liga giants.

When the Parisians won the battle for his signature on a Bosman move, they must have felt they hit the jackpot.

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd Neymar: Messi spent many years with Barca. It's hard to fit in in a new team, in a new city. He came with his family as well, and the language factor also affects. Neymar: Messi spent many years with Barca. It's hard to fit in in a new team, in a new city. He came with his family as well, and the language factor also affects. https://t.co/u5SZqCGOKA

However, things have hardly been as rosy for Lionel Messi in his debut season with the Parisians. The Argentinean has managed just 11 goals from 34 games for the Ligue 1 champions. Speaking recently, Neymar said that the 34-year-old struggled due to a change in scenario in Paris.

“Everything you can imagine, you sent it there, it didn’t take long at Barcelona, you stayed there for many years, it’s difficult to adapt, it’s difficult for you to change teams in the city, right? He doesn’t go alone."

The Brazilian star continued:

“His family only has a language that is different, so there are many things that end up getting in the way of the style. It’s like playing players who end up not understanding the way he plays, so it’s increasingly not just me but me who are players who are always charged. Net performance by numbers by titles, we know our responsibility, and that’s why we have to be better.”

Karim Benzema says Kylian Mbappe decision won't affect friendship

Kylian Mbappe decided against joining Real Madrid this summer

Karim Benzema is not disappointed by Kylian Mbappe’s decision to turn down a move to Real Madrid. The Frenchman opted to sign an extension with PSG when the entire world expected him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

RMadridHome @RMadridHome Karim Benzema: “I would have liked Mbappe to be able to fulfill his dream of playing at Real Madrid, being together. He chose PSG, we must respect. We will enjoy playing together with France. We are good friends, It won't affect our relationship.” Karim Benzema: “I would have liked Mbappe to be able to fulfill his dream of playing at Real Madrid, being together. He chose PSG, we must respect. We will enjoy playing together with France. We are good friends, It won't affect our relationship.” 🚨 Karim Benzema: “I would have liked Mbappe to be able to fulfill his dream of playing at Real Madrid, being together. He chose PSG, we must respect. We will enjoy playing together with France. We are good friends, It won't affect our relationship.”

Speaking to Telefoot, Benzema revealed that Mbappe’s decision will not affect their friendship.

"I would have liked him to have been able to fulfil his dream of playing for Real Madrid, being together. He chose PSG, we must respect him. It's his choice, he has a lot of responsibilities. We will enjoy playing together in the national team. Everyone makes their own choices."

Benzema added:

“Real Madrid are Real Madrid, I'm not disappointed. We are good friends, it won't affect our relationship.”

PSG planning mass exodus this summer

PSG are planning a mass exodus this summer, according to PSG talk via Le Parisien. The Ligue 1 champions are planning a squad overhaul and as many as 10 players could be cut loose.

Under the new team of Luis Campos and Antero Henrique, the Parisians are looking to offload players who do not have a future at the club.

Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, and Julian Draxler are among the high-profile names set to face the sack. The French giants will also offload Sergio Rico, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, and Gana Gueye.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far