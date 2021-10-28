PSG Transfer News Roundup: Neymar eyeing history with Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes; Parisians plotting €80 million move for Real Madrid striker, and more - 28th October 2021

PSG face Lille on Friday night at the Parc des Princes, where Lionel Messi will look to end his Ligue 1 duck. The Argentinean's misfortunes in the league since joining the Parisians have been much discussed. So the player himself will be eager to prove his naysayers wrong.

Meanwhile, Neymar wants to create history with Lionel Messi at PSG. Elsewhere, the Parisians are preparing an astronomical offer for a French striker who plays for Real Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 28th October 2021.

Neymar eyeing history with Lionel Messi at PSG

Neymar wants to create history with Lionel Messi at PSG. The two players combined brilliantly during their time together at Barcelona, so the Brazilian is eager to rekindle that partnership with Messi. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is also a very good friend of Neymar, who is delighted at the Argentine's arrival at the Parc des Princes.

Messi joined the Parisians this summer after Barcelona failed to renew his contract. The Argentinean has struggled with a change of scenario, and is yet to assert his influence in Ligue 1. He has been mercurial in the Champions League, though, scoring thrice for the French side. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has also shared the pitch with Neymar in quite a few games so far for PSG.

Speaking at Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Brazilian shed light on reuniting with Lionel Messi. Neymar lavished praise on his friend and remained hopeful of achieving history for the Parisians together.

“I’m very happy, very satisfied having Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. A top player and a genius, he’s also my friend. And when you have friends by your side, your daily life is lighter and quieter. We hope to make history together just like we did at Barcelona,” said Neymar.

Parisians plotting €80 million move for Karim Benzema

PSG are planning a move for Karim Benzema.

PSG are planning a move for Karim Benzema, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Parisians are looking to add a world-class number nine to their roster next year, and have their eyes on the Frenchman.

PSG are sweating on the future of Kylian Mbappe, who looks certain to join Los Blancos next summer. The Ligue 1 giants are interested in Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian is also tipped to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. With a new number nine the need of the hour, the Parisians want to take Benzema to the Parc des Princes.

PSG interested in Leeds United's Raphinha

PSG are interested in Raphinha.

PSG are interested in Raphinha, according to TEAMtalk. The Leeds United star has seen his stock rise after a series of convincing performances.

Raphinha also showed signs of a budding partnership with Neymar during the recent international break. The former Barcelona star has now recommended his countryman to the Parisians.

PSG are preparing contingency plans in the event Kylian Mbappe leaves the Parc des Princes. Raphinha has now been added to the list of possible replacements, and he could be available for £40 million.

