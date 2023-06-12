PSG Transfer News Roundup: Neymar opens up on Lionel Messi exit; Parisians backed to target Mohamed Salah, and more - June 12, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defended their Ligue 1 title this season. However, the French giants faltered once again in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Neymar has opened up on attacker Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami. Elsewhere, the Parisians have been backed to target Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 12, 2023:

Neymar opens up on Lionel Messi exit

Lionel Messi's time at PSG has come to an end.

Neymar believes Lionel Messi would revolutionise the MLS. The Argentinean has opted to end his association with PSG this month and has agreed to join Inter Miami. The 35-year-old was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona on a Bosman move, but the transfer failed to materialise.

Speaking ESPN, Neymar said that Messi's arrival would make MLS a lot more popular.

"I'm certain that Leo is going to change the league in the United States. I believe the league will become a lot more popular. So everyone has to take advantage and enjoy watching him play because unfortunately nothing lasts forever," said Neymar.

The Brazilian said that he's both happy and sad that Messi has called time on his stay with the Parisians.

"I'm sad and happy at the same time. I already knew. Messi is one of my best friends, a gift that football has given me. I had the opportunity to get to know him, to play with him and then, to build a beautiful friendship," said Neymar.

He continued:

"So, I knew that he wanted to come here (Miami), and we spoke about it. I told him he was going to be very happy in the city, because of the style of life, the opportunity to come to live and play here in Miami."

Messi turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to move to the US.

PSG backed to target Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has admirers at the Parc des Princes

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is convinced that PSG will attempt to prise Mohamed Salah away from Anfield this summer.

The Parisians remain keen to upgrade their attack this year following the departure of Messi. The Ligue 1 champions have had their eyes on the Egyptian for a while. In his column for The Mirror, Fowler also named Real Madrid as Salah's suitor but is confident that the Egyptian will stay with the Reds.

‌"I’ve thought for a few months now that he could be targeted this summer, and it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if both Madrid and PSG come in for him - with the French club nailed on in my opinion to try and get him," wrote Fowler.

He continued:

‌"I don’t think Liverpool fans should be too worried, because he’s got a long contract, and the club has proved in the past few years they won’t be forced into selling unless its on their own terms."

Salah has consistently been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League.

Parisians eyeing Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha is wanted in Paris.

PSG are interested in Wilfried Zaha, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Ivorian international is in the final month of his contract with Crystal Palace but is not planning to sign an extension. The Parisians are looking to lap him up on a Bosman move. The Ligue 1 champions are eager to upgrade their attack ahead of the new season.

Messi is all set to leave Paris, while Neymar's future also remains up in the air. PSG are already eyeing Marcus Thuram as a possible addition to their frontline and have now set their sights on Zaha as well.

The 30-year-old has been among the most lethal attackers in the Premier League over the years and could be a fabulous addition to the squad. The Ligue 1 champions are likely to make a final decision on the matter next week.

