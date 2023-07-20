PSG Transfer News Roundup: Neymar outlines why fabled trio didn't work in Paris; Serie A duo want Leandro Paredes, and more - July 20, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking usher in a new era at the Parc des Princes under Luis Enrique. The Spanish manager took charge at the club this month and is already looking ahead to the new season.

Meanwhile, attacker Neymar has outlined why the fabled trio of him, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe didn't work in Paris. Elsewhere, two Serie A clubs want Leandro Parades.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 20, 2023:

Neymar outlines why fabled trio didn't work in Paris

Neymar (centre), Lionel Messi (left) and Kylian Mbappe

Neymar reckons the failure of the fabled trio of him, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to click is all part of football.

Three of gthe best players in the world played together for PSG for two seasons but failed to live up to expectations. The Parisians won the Ligue 1 title on both occasions but had underwhelming runs in Europe.

The trio eventually disbanded with Lionel Messi's departure this summer. The Argentinean left PSG to join Inter Miami as a free agent. Speaking to Youtube channel Que Papinho, Neymar compared their Champions League failure to Real Madrid's famous 'Galacticos' team.

"Football stuff. Galacticos didn’t win the Champions League, so it’s part of it. We had a very strong team. Me, Messi, and Mbappe are three guys who are the best in the world.

"We know that, but unfortunately, it didn’t fit. It wasn’t good for us. Obviously, we wanted to win everything, (and) we were close in the locker room, but sometimes football is not right (or) fair. It’s not like a cake recipe," said Neymar.

The Brazilian's future at the Parc des Princes remains up in the air, with the club reportedly willing to cash in on him this summer.

Serie A duo want Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes is wanted back in Serie A.

AS Roma and Lazio are planning to take Leandro Paredes back to the Serie A this summer, according to journalist Gaston Edul of TyC Sports.

The Argentinean midfielder spent last season on loan to Juventus, but the Bianconeri opted not to sign him permanently. Paredes has returned to PSG this summer but doesn't have a future at the club.

The Parisians are planning for a fresh start under Enrique, but the Argentinean is not part of the manager's plans. The player is also ready to leave for a new challenge. Galatasaray were eager to sign him, but negotiations with the club have now ended. Roma and Lazio have entered the fray.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, who are keen to offload him this summer. PSG are locked in negotiations with the Italian clubs as they look to raise funds from the player's sale.

PSG have drastic Kylian Mbappe plan

Kylian Mbappe's future remains uncertain.

PSG are ready to resort to drastic measures to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club, according to The Athletic.

The French forward's contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires next summer. The player has already informed the club that he doesn't want to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes beyond 2024. Real Madrid are monitoring the situation with interest as they wait to lap up the player on a Bosman move next year.

However, the Parisians have no desire to let Mbappe leave for free. PSG reportedly want the player to sign a new two-year deal that will keep him at the club till 2025. If he doesn't comply, they want to sell him to the highest bidder this year.

However, if Mbappe refuses to sign a new deal and also refuses to be offloaded this summer, the Parisians are willing to bench the player for the entire season.