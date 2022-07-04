PSG Transfer News Roundup: Neymar wants to win Champions League with Parisians; PSV interested in Georginio Wijnaldum, and more - July 4, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have a lot riding on this summer. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to invest in their squad as they look to win their first UEFA Champions League title.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Neymar wants to win the Champions League with the Parisians. Elsewhere, PSV Eindhoven are interested in Georginio Wijnaldum.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 4, 2022:

Neymar wants to win Champions League with PSG

Neymar could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Fabrizio Romano says Neymar wants to win the Champions League with PSG. The Brazilian has struggled with injuries and lack of form recently. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, however, Romano said that he expects Neymar to stay in Paris next season.

“At the moment Neymar’s situation is full of rumours, but there is no offer. Those close to Neymar ensure that his will is to stay at Paris Saint-Germain to win the Champions League in France. So far, there have been no advanced negotiations, and I think it should be remembered that Neymar signed a new contract with PSG just a year ago with a huge salary,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“It will be a difficult negotiation for everyone; this scenario could change only in case of salary coverage beyond 50% by Paris. For now, I’d take any other stories about Neymar with a pinch of salt. The Brazilian is one of the biggest names in world football, and there has been speculation like this about him almost every summer since he made that big move from Barcelona to Paris.”

Romano concluded:

“But in truth, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him lining up alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe again next season as PSG finally try to make progress in the Champions League.”

PSV interested in Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum is wanted at PSV Eindhoven.

PSV Eindhoven are interested in Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Eindhovens Dagblad via Sport Bible.

The Dutch midfielder has cut a sorry figure since joining PSG last summer on a Bosman move at the end of his contract with Liverpool. The 31-year-old managed just three goals from 38 games across competitions last season and is no longer guaranteed a place in the first team at Paris.

Ibukun Aluko @IbkSports PSV Eindhoven are keen on re-signing Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris St-Germain. (Eindhovens Dagblad) PSV Eindhoven are keen on re-signing Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris St-Germain. (Eindhovens Dagblad) https://t.co/7NkznAWXtz

PSV are plotting to re-sign their former player this summer. Wijnaldum registered 154 appearances for the Eredivisie giants before leaving in 2015 to join Newcastle United.

Eindhoven are dreaming of a return of their prodigal son but could struggle to match his current £390,000 per week wages. He's also under a lengthy contract with the Parisians, so prising him away would be no mean feat.

Parisians set to announce Christophe Galtier as new manager on Tuesday

Christophe Galtier is all set to take charge at Paris this summer.

PSG are preparing to announce Christophe Galtier as their new manager on Tuesday, according to France 24.

The Parisians have scheduled a press conference for Tuesday, and it's believed that the former Nice manager could be unveiled there. The French giants are working behind the scenes to install Galtier as the replacement for current boss Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Press conference already scheduled to present Galtier. Christophe Galtier will be announced as new Paris Saint-Germain manager tomorrow. Full agreement completed and he’s now set to be unveiled.Press conference already scheduled to present Galtier. Christophe Galtier will be announced as new Paris Saint-Germain manager tomorrow. Full agreement completed and he’s now set to be unveiled. 🚨🔵🔴 #PSGPress conference already scheduled to present Galtier.

The Argentinean won the league last season but, despite the riches at his disposal, failed in the Champions League. The Parisians were knocked out by eventual champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16, squandering a 2-0 aggregate lead in the final half an hour. That might have cost Pochettino his job.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far