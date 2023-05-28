PSG Transfer News Roundup: No Barcelona offer yet for Lionel Messi; Liverpool enter Manuel Ugarte race, and more - May 28, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured their 11th Ligue 1 title with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg on Saturday (May 27). Lionel Messi gave his team the lead in the second haff before Kevin Gameiro equalised for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Messi is yet to receive an offer from Barcelona regarding a move this summer. Elsewhere, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 28, 2023:

No Barcelona offer yet for PSG star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is yet to receive an offer from Barcelona.

Barcelona are yet to submit an offer on the table for Lionel Messi, according to Mundo Deportivo via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean’s contract with PSG expires this summer, and he's unlikely to sign a new deal. The Blaugrana remain keen to bring their prodigal son back home at the end of the season on a Bosman move.

The two parties are locked in talks regarding a possible move. Messi is open to a return to the Camp Nou despite interest from Inter Miami and Saudi Arabian sides. However, the entire operation depends on La Liga agreeing to the feasibility plan presented by Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are also yet to submit a formal offer for the 35-year-old to consider. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s preference is to remain in Europe for at least one more season.

Liverpool enter Manuel Ugarte race

Manuel Ugarte could ignite the bidding war for his services this summer.

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Manuel Ugarte, according to Le Parisien via Liverpool Echo.

The Uruguayan midfielder has enjoyed a stellar rise at Sporting and is a wanted player ahead of the summer. PSG are looking for midfield reinforcement at the end of the season and have their eyes on the 22-year-old.

The Parisians have lacked a proper defensive midfielder since the departure of Thiago Motta. Sporting director Luis Campos is planning to make amends this summer and has turned to Ugarte to address the situation. However, the Ligue 1 champions face competition from the Reds for the Uruguayan.

Frank McAvennie advises Neymar against Manchester United move

Neymar’s future with PSG is up in the air

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie reckons Neymar’s proposed move to Manchester United won't work.

The Brazilian forward is heavily linked with a move away from PSG this summer. Neymar has divided opinion during the entirety of his stay at the Parc des Princes, and the Parisians are eager to let him go this year.

The 31-year-old is also looking to leave in search of a new challenge, and Old Trafford has emerged as a potential destination. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Neymar and reportedly want to secure his services this summer. Manager Erik ten Hag refused to rule out a move for the Brazilian at the end of the season, adding to speculations.

However, speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Neymar’s arrival could lead to a repeat of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation at Manchester United.

“It is not going to work. He is a wonderful player, but no, I just can’t see it happening. He is a wonderful talent, but having him in the dressing room, no, there are too many idiots in that dressing room. They could not handle Ronaldo when he was trying to help them, and they never took any tips from him,” said McAvennie.

He continued:

“Neymar is a born winner; he wants to win everything., and he would be put alongside players who are just strolling about. I can’t see it happening. But you never know it might be a club big enough for him.“

Neymar is currently recovering from ankle surgery.

