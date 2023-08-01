PSG Transfer News Roundup: Ousmane Dembele to cost more than €50 million; Parisians end Bernardo Silva pursuit, and more - August 1, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are hoping that Luis Enrique's appointment can help change their fortunes in Europe. The Parisians won the league last season but stumbled once again in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, attacker Ousmane Dembele is likely to cost more than €50 million this summer. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have called time on their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 1, 2023:

Ousmane Dembele to cost more than €50 million

Ousmane Dembele could be on his way to Paris.

Ousmane Dembele is likely to cost in excess of €50 million this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Frenchman had emerged as a target for PSG this summer, with Enrique looking to rebuild an attack that's bereft of Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami on a free transfer. The Spanish manager also has one eye on Kylian Mbappe's future, so Dembele has been identified as a candidate to replace his compatriot.

The 26-year-old has blown hot and cold at Barcelona. His injury history remains a concern, but his stock remains high. The player is willing to leave the Camp Nou in search of a new challenge, and the Parisians are offering him the chance to rejuvenate his career. The Frenchman is also keen to move to the Parc des Princes.

Dembele had a €50 million release clause in his contract that expired at the start of August. The Ligue 1 champions wanted to exercise that option, but the player is eager to leave Barcelona on good terms. Dembele wants the Blaugrana to receive a transfer fee instead of PSG triggering his release clause.

PSG end Bernardo Silva pursuit

Bernardo Silva is unlikely to arrive at Paris this summer.

PSG have ended their pursuit of Bernardo Silva, according to The Telegraph. The Parisians have been hot on the heels of the Portuguese all summer. Enrique had identified the 28-year-old as a vital cog in his system and wanted the Ligue 1 champions to secure the player's signature.

Silva has been a revelation for Manchester City over the years but is reportedly ready to embrace a new adventure this year. He seemed willing to move to Paris, prompting PSG to established contact with City for his services. The Parisians are reportedly ready to match the Premier League champions' asking price for the player as well.

However, City have proven to be a tough nut to crack, and the Ligue 1 champions have now admitted defeat in their pursuit of Silva. Enrique is likely to move on to alternate targets as he looks to reinforce his midfield ahead of the new season.

Kylian Mbappe least pleased with his situation in Paris

Kylian Mbappe remains linked with a move away from Paris.

Kylian Mbappe is frustrated with his situation at PSG, according to L'Equipe. The French forward has irked the club hierarchy by deciding not to sign a new deal, with his current contract expiring in 2024.

The Parisians are adamant that Mbappe will be sold this summer unless he extends his stay. The Ligue 1 champions have removed the 24-year-old from their pre-season tour to Japan to force the issue.

Mbappe has maintained a happy face in public as he trains on his own at PSG's new training camp. However, he's actually angry with the entire fiasco and remains steadfast on his decision. The Frenchman is least pleased with the club's treatment and remains determined not to sign a new deal.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old is also sticking to his plan of staying with the Parisians for another season before leaving for free. There's quite a bit of interest in the player, but he remains keen to move to Real Madrid, who would also prefer to have him for free in 12 months.