PSG Transfer News Roundup: Pablo Aimar opens up on Lionel Messi; Parisians interested in Everton ace, and more - 8 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the favourites to lift the Ligue 1 trophy at the end of the season. The French giants are atop the league after 30 games, 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille .

Meanwhile, Pablo Aimar has opened up on the Parisians' star attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are interested in an Everton ace. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 8th April 2022:

Pablo Aimar opens up on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (right) has endured a tough debut season in Ligue 1.

Pablo Aimar has heaped praise on Lionel Messi. The PSG star has endured a difficult season with the Ligue 1 giants since moving to Paris from Barcelona last summer, scoring just eight times across competitions. The 34-year-old has struggled to assert his dominance in France, netting thrice in 19 league outings.

Messi was booed by his own supporters after failing to help the Parisians progress past Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Speaking to La Selecta, Aimar expressed his views on Messi's hostile reaction from Parisians fans:

“Those people who reach those levels, never ever did it for anything other than passion; you don’t play at five years old thinking that at 20 you’re going to buy zero kilometers,” said Aimar.

He continued:

“You don’t play at eight years old thinking that at 30 you are going to have a financially solved life; you never do it for that. Later, at the end of the race, other things come into play, but what moves you is passion; it’s nothing else."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Pablo Aimar told LASELEXTA: “Messi exhausts the praise. Yesterday I told my son, you saw what Kobe Bryant said he played the games thinking that there was someone who was going to see only that time. It seems to me Leo plays thinking about the one who doesn't going to see again.” Pablo Aimar told LASELEXTA: “Messi exhausts the praise. Yesterday I told my son, you saw what Kobe Bryant said he played the games thinking that there was someone who was going to see only that time. It seems to me Leo plays thinking about the one who doesn't going to see again.” https://t.co/SXfanXU6Ro

Aimar, who is Messi’s idol, went on to express his admiration for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner:

“Messi runs out of praise. As Kobe Bryant once said, that he played the games, especially at the end of his career, thinking that there was someone who was going to see him just for that one time, and it seems to me that Leo plays a little thinking about the one who is not going to see him again,” said Aimar.

He continued:

“Messi and Maradona left a legacy. It’s wonderful that boys want to be Leo; obviously, you can’t, but it’s a carrot that will make many boys train, play, have fun, go, don’t miss training, but it’s good; it’s a sport, a game, It’s a healthy reference for little kids."

PSG interested in Richarlison

Richarlison is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Richarlison, according to PSG Talk via Calciomercato. The Ligue 1 giants are planning to shore up their attack this summer and have their eyes on the Brazilian star. The Parisians are likely to bid adieu to Kylian Mbappe this summer, and efforts are being put in place to help offset his departure. Richarlison could be a replacement for the Frenchman.

The Brazilian’s contract with Everton runs till 2024, but he could be looking to move away from Goodison Park this summer. The 24-year-old has struggled with injuries this season, but he remains one of The Toffees’ most important players.

Parisians retain Zinedine Zidane in their plans

Zinedine Zidane could take charge at the Parc des Princes soon.

PSG retain an interest in Zinedine Zidane as they plan wholesome changes to their squad over the summer, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino’s position at the Parc des Princes has come under scrutiny after the club were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid. The Ligeu 1 giants are long-term admirers of Zidane.

Fabrice Hawkins @FabriceHawkins @Nlnkbyl C’est toujours le choix numéro 1. Certains au club pensent même que son arrivée peut permettre de retenir KM. @Nlnkbyl C’est toujours le choix numéro 1. Certains au club pensent même que son arrivée peut permettre de retenir KM.

Hawkins has now said that the former Real Madrid manager is the number one choice to replace Pochettino. There’s a belief at the club that Zidane could help convince Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes as well.

