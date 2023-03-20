PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians advised to extend Lionel Messi stay; Xavi Simons return unlikely, and more - March 20, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) endured a difficult outing against Rennes on Sunday (March 19) in Ligue 1, stumbling to a 2-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes. Despite the defeat, Christophe Galtier's team remain atop the standings after 28 games.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have been advised to keep Lionel Messi at the club for another year. Elsewhere, Xavi Summon is not interested in a return to the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 20, 2023.

PSG advised to extend Lionel Messi stay

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future.

Former Bayern Munich left-back Bixente Lizarazu has advised PSG to tie Lionel Messi down to a new deal. The Argentinean’s contract runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign an extension. The 35-year-old has been on fire this season for club and country and helped La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December.

Messi has also been impressive for the Parisians, amassing 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 games across competitions. However, he has divided opinion among Parisians fans, especially after the defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Nevertheless, the French giants remain keen to keep the player at the club.

Speaking on Telefoot, as cited by PSG Talk, Lizarazu said that Messi’s World Cup performances prove that he can still play at the highest level.

“I’m going against the grain, but I want to see Messi extend his stay in Paris for another year. I want us to still have the privilege of seeing him in France. He is the greatest player in history, at least in the last 20 years. He showed at the World Cup that he can still play at a very high level; yes, he was disappointing against Bayern, but like the whole PSG team,” said Lizarazu

He continued:

“The question now is whether he still has that motivation to win the Champions League with Paris or bring something great to PSG. Only he can answer these questions. But, me, as a football fan, I still want to see him, one more year, in Paris.”

Barcelona and Inter Miami are hoping to sign the Argentinean on a Bosman move this summer.

Xavi Simons return unlikely

Xavi Simons is wanted back at the Parc des Princes.

Xavi Simons is unlikely to return to PSG at the end of the season, according to L’Equipe via PSG Talk.

The Dutch midfielder left the Parc des Princes last summer to join PSV Eindhoven in search of regular football. The move has turned out to be a masterstroke, as the 19-year-old has flourished at the Eredivisie side this season.

Simons has 16 goals and set up eight more from 38 games across competitions for PSV, forcing the Parisians to take note. The Ligue 1 champions have inserted a buyback clause of €12 million in his contract and could be tempted to exercise the option this summer.

However, Simons has no intention of returning to his old hunting ground, as he wants to continue playing regularly for PSV.

Christophe Galtier unsettled in Paris, says Laurent Paganelli

Journalist Laurent Paganelli reckons Christophe Galtier is unsettled at the Parisians. The French manager is under pressure at the Parc des Princes this season after failing to impress in the Champions League. The Parisians stuttered against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16, bowing out with a 3-0 aggregate loss.

Galtier has overseen an indifferent run of results recently and is feeling the heat. Speaking recently, as relayed by Goal via PSG Talk, Paganelli said that things are getting complicated for Galtier in Paris.

“You feel that he is flat, that he has taken a bamboo hit. It’s hard to get back to him because he often has arguments and there you feel that he has fewer and fewer arguments, and he tries to look left and right for explanations. I feel like it’s getting complicated for him,” said Paganelli.

He added:

“The message he sends: I don’t have enough squad, and I haven’t been given enough squad to be able to be competitive all year round. We knew the great PSG with 20 players who were competitive at the same level. There, we cannot say it.”

Galtier has 28 wins in 40 games in charge of the Ligue 1 champions since taking charge last summer.

Poll : 0 votes