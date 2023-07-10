PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians advised to offload Kylian Mbappe; club eyeing Hugo Lloris, and more - July 10, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to upgrade their squad after failing to meet their targets last season. The Ligue 1 champions have roped in Luis Enrique to take over the charge of the first team.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have been advised to offload superstar striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the French giants are interested in Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 10, 2023:

PSG advised to offload Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is likely to leave the Parc des Princes soon.

Former PSG sporting director Leonardo has advised the club to let go of Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward's future at the Parc des Princes is the talk of town at the moment. The 24-year-old recently declared that he won't sign an extension to his current contract, which expires next summer.

Leonardo told L'Equipe that PSG will survive without Mbappe.

"For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappe to go, no matter what. Paris-Saint-Germain existed before Kylian Mbappe, and it will exist after him (too)," said Leonardo

He continued:

"He's been in Paris for six years, and over those six seasons, five different clubs have won the Champions League (Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022, Liverpool in 2019, Bayern Munich in 2020, Chelsea in 2021 and Manchester City in 2023), none of which had Mbappe in their ranks. That means it's entirely possible to win this competition without him."

Leonardo also criticised the Frenchman's behaviour and pointed out that he lacks leadership qualities.

"With his behavior over the last two years, Mbappe is showing that he's not yet a player capable of really guiding a team. He's a great player, not a leader. He's a great goalscorer, not a creative one. It's hard to build a team around him," said Leonardo.

Real Madrid remain hot on the heels of the 24-year-old at the moment.

Parisians eyeing Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has admirers at the Parc des Princes

PSG are interested in Hugo Lloris, according to The Daily Record. The French goalkeeper's position in the starting XI at Tottenham Hotspur has come under threat following the arrival of Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

The 36-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Spurs this summer, and the club are ready to let him leave. The Parisians are monitoring the situation with interest. The Ligue 1 champions are hoping to offload Keylor Navas this year, with the Costa Rican's contract set to expire next summer.

PSG have identified Lloris as the ideal replacement for Navas and want to take him back to Ligue 1. The Frenchman would be a stellar back-up to Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Parc des Princes.

Lloris' entourage was hoping that the player would be allowed to leave for free after spending 11 seasons with Spurs. However, president Daniel Levy wants a transfer fee to let the 36-year-old go.

PSG not targeting Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to leave this summer.

PSG are not interested in Ousmane Dembele, according to Marca. The French forward had a mixed 2022-23 season with Barcelona and has been linked with the Parisians recently. The Ligue 1 champions are on the market for Kylian Mbappe's replacement, and recent reports have suggested that Dembele is on their radar.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at the Camp Nou in 2017, but his stock remains high. Injuries have hurt his chances with the Blaugrana, but he can be devastating on the pitch when fit. Dembele's qualities also make him a suitable replacement for Mbappe.

However, the Parisians are not in touch with Dembele regarding a move this summer, while the player also has no intentions of leaving Barcelona. The Parisians want to upgrade their attack but are looking at other targets. For now, Dembele is not on their wishlist, though.

