PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians agree Ousmane Dembele deal; club closing in on Goncalo Ramos, and more - August 4, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been quite busy in the transfer market this summer. New manager Luis Enrique is working to streamline his squad to fit his tactics.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have reached an agreement with Barcelona for midfielder Ousmane Dembele. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are edging closer to signing Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 4, 2023:

PSG agree Ousmane Dembele deal

Ousmane Dembele is set to arrive in Paris.

PSG have agreed a deal with Barcelona for the services of Ousmane Dembele, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward emerged as a target for the Parisians in recent weeks, and the club soon agreed personal terms with the player. Dembele had a €50 million release clause in his contract that was due to expire at the end of last month.

However, the Ligue 1 giants moved quickly to exercise the option in time. Part of the fee will go to the Blaugrana, while the rest will be pocketed by the player and his agent, as outlined in the contract.

The 26-year-old will put pen to paper on a five year deal on Saturday, which will keep him in Paris till 2028.

Parisians closing in on Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are closing in on Goncalo Ramos, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Parisians remain determined to upgrade their attack before the start of the new campaign.

Ramos has been in exceptional form for Benfica last season and has been identified as the perfect candidate to lead the line for Enrique. In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the transfer is likely to cost around €80 million.

"In more positive news for PSG, they are closing in on a deal for Goncalo Ramos in their hunt for a true No. 9 up top.

"The Benfica man has been on Luis Campos’ radar since his arrival at Parc des Princes and the French champions are closing in on a deal worth around €80m which should land the Portugal international in the coming days,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

"Ramos was also looked at by a number of Premier League and European clubs this summer, notably Manchester United who considered him as an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund, but PSG have had him earmarked for some time and return to the Portuguese topflight for further business after the signings of Nuno Mendes and Manuel Ugarte."

Jacobs added that the Ligue 1 champions also have their eyes on Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Randal Kolo Muani.

“Ramos should pen a contract until 2028 in Paris with Ousmane Dembele also expected to arrive from Barcelona shortly.

"Although Parisien interest in Randal Kolo Muani was expected to hinge upon a move for Ramos, there is the possibility that PSG still go for both as the club remain keen to offload Hugo Ekitike, who could form part of a potential deal for the Bundesliga outfit’s France international hotshot," wrote Johnson.

Marco Asensio happy with recent performances

Marco Asensio arrived in Paris this summer.

Marco Asensio has expressed his delight after scoring his first goal for PSG in a 3-0 win over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in a friendly. The Spaniard joined the Parisians as a free agent this summer after the end of his Real Madrid contract.

After the game, as cited by PSG Talk, Asensio said that the Ligue 1 champions are already working as a compatible unit on the pitch:

"I am very happy to score my first goal and for the victory. I think it was important to finish the tour with a victory, so I’m very happy on a personal level and for the team as well, which is moving forward and growing stronger," said Asensio.

He continued:

"Everything is going well, with the teammates, with the coach. It’s an incredible group. The atmosphere is superb. We are creating a team, and we are already showing it.”

Asensio will now work to become a first-team regular under Enrique next season.