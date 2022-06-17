PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians agree personal terms with Inter Milan defender; club planning to offload Mauro Icardi to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and more - June 16, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to have a busy summer ahead. The Ligue 1 giants faltered in the UEFA Champions League last season and will look to invest in the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have agreed personal terms with an Inter Milan defender. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are planning to offload Mauro Icardi to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 16, 2022:

PSG agree personal terms with Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is wanted at the Parc des Prince.

PSG have reached an agreement with Milan Skriniar regarding a move this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Football Italia. The Slovakian defender has been in top form for Inter Milan recently. His contract with the Nerazzurri expires next season, but the 27-year-old already has a verbal agreement to extend his stay.

However, the Serie A giants will have to offload players this summer to address their finances and could look to cash in on Skriniar. The player has generated attention from clubs around Europe, including the Parisians.

The Ligue 1 giants want to reinforce their backline amid the injury woes of Sergio Ramos. Presnel Kimpembe’s future is also up in the air, prompting the club to scout for replacements.

Skriniar has emerged as an option, and the 27-year-old has already agreed to a deal with the Ligue 1 champions worth €7 million per year. PSG are currently locked in negotiations with the Serie A side to complete the move. The Parisians saw their opening bid of €50 million rejected by Inter, who want an offer of €80 million.

A bid of €60-65 million could be enough to see the deal go through, especially with the Nerazzurri looking to offload the player.

Parisians planning to offload Mauro Icardi to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mauro Icardi (left) is likely to leave Paris this summer..

PSG are planning to offload Mauro Icardi to Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sports Mole. The Argentinean striker has dropped down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes. He's among the players expected to be offloaded this summer, with Wolves a surprise candidate to secure his signature.

The Midlands club have expressed an interest in the player, whose departure is necessary for the Parisians to sign Gianluca Scamacca. The Ligue 1 champions have even sought the help of super agent Jorge Mendes to help facilitate Icardi's move to Wolves.

The Argentinian could either leave on loan or join the Premier League team permanently.

Florentino Perez opens up on Sergio Ramos departure

Sergio Ramos’ first season at the Parc des Prince was marred with injuries.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has opened up on Sergio Ramos’ departure from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer. The Spanish defender joined PSG on a Bosman move but struggled with injury woes in his first season in Paris. Los Blancos were vindicated in their decision to let him leave.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Perez labelled Ramos as one of Real Madrid’s greatest players.

"After time has passed, everyone is right. I have seen at the time what I thought I had to do, and well, it still goes on. In other words, (Ramos) stage in Paris has not yet ended,” said Perez.

He added:

“Will he return to Real Madrid one day? Well, there are many players who are with us, and it depends on what each one wants to do after leaving football. But come on, Sergio Ramos is among the greats of Madrid that there has ever been.”

