PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians backed to target Aurelien Tchouameni; Marquinhos wants Neymar stay, and more - June 20, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to upgrade their squad after a less than impressive outing in the recently concluded season. Although the French giants won the league, their poor run in the UEFA Champions League continued.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have been backed to target Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. Elsewhere, centre-back Marquinhos wants attacker Neymar to stay at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 20, 2023:

PSG backed to target Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (right) could be on the move this summer.

PSG could demand Aurelien Tchouameni in a deal for Kylian Mbappe, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

Real Madrid remain hot on the heels of the French forward this summer. The Parisians are likely to let him leave, as he's reluctant to sign a new deal. Los Blancos are desperate to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu but might be asked to part ways with Tchouameni to get their man.

The 23-year-old midfielder remains linked with a move away from the La Liga giants following an indifferent debut season. The Ligue 1 champions are building a backbone of French players and could look to rope in Tchouameni as part of the Mbappe deal.

On the PSG Talking podcast, Johnson said that PSG could use Real Madrid's interest in Mbappe to their advantage.

"The other name to keep an eye on as well who I think would be really interesting is (Aurelien) Tchouameni. Because although Tchouameni is a phenomenal talent and established France international now at senior level, he’s not having it all his own way at Real Madrid," said Johnson.

He continued:

"So far, you’ve got Jude Bellingham going into the mix there now that’s another potentially interesting name to keep an eye on. So I do still think there’s possibilities with PSG to salvage the situation with Mbappe and potentially use Real’s interest to their advantage."

Despite his struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu, Tchouameni remains highly regarded at the club, so prising him away could be a complicated affair.

Marquinhos wants Neymar stay

Neymar's future in Paris remains up in the air.

Marquinhos wants Neymar to continue his association with PSG. The 31-year-old forward remains linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes this summer.

Neymar is reportedly unimpressed by the protests by Parisians fans at his residence during the recently concluded season. He's now considering leaving the club for a new challenge.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Marquinhos backed his compatriot to come back stronger from the recent issues with fans.

"Any player would be upset (protests at home). If it had happened with me, I would have been the same. He’s a very strong guy mentally, for everything he’s been through in his life.

"He’s still walking the path, making a name for himself and having the statistics he has. Things happen, and he always keeps working and coming back even stronger," said Marquinhos.

Marquinhos admitted that Neymar's future remains uncertain but hopes that he will stay.

"Today, he is focused in football, quietly trying to come back. Afterwards, I don’t know what will become of his life either. In the market, we know that there is a lot of talk on both sides, and since I’m far away, I prefer to be careful when talking about whether to stay or not," said Marquinhos.

He continued:

"It also fits much choice and privacy for each one. As a partner, friend, being selfish, I want him to stay with me at PSG because he is a great player and friend."

Neymar's contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in 2025.

Luis Enrique unlikely to target Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram is yet to decide his next destination.

Luis Enrique is not expected to initiate a move for Marcus Thuram this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via PSG Talk.

The Spanish manager is set to take charge at the Parc des Princes this summer and is already planning changes to the squad. A new No. 9 remains the priority for the Parisians, and Thuram is on their radar.

The French striker is set to become a free agent next month when his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires. There's a melee for his services, and the Ligue 1 champions were also expected to attempt to sign him this summer. Julian Nagelsmann, who was previously close to taking charge of PSG, is a fan of the 25-year-old and wanted him in Paris.

However, the player is not so high on Enrique's wishlist, so the Parisians might prioritise move for other targets if the Spaniard takes charge. That could open the door for AC Milan to win the race for Thuram.

