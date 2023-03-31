PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians desperate for Lionel Messi stay; club eyeing William Saliba, and more - March 31, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Lyon on Sunday (April 2) in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes. Christophe Galtier's men remain on course to defend their league title this season.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are desperate to extend Lionel Messi's stay at the club. Elsewhere, the French giants are interested in William Saliba. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 31, 2023.

PSG desperate for Lionel Messi stay

Lionel Messi's future is up in the air.

PSG are ready to move mountains to keep Lionel Messi at the club, according to Mundo Deportivo via Barca Universal.

The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to sign a new deal. The Ligue 1 champions have offered him a new deal, but the 35-year-old is yet to sign across the dotted line.

While it was previously believed that Messi was eager to extend his stay in Paris, things have changed rapidly in recent weeks. The Argentinean is reportedly sceptical about the club's project, especially due to their failure in the UEFA Champions League in back-to-back seasons. With Barcelona and Inter Miami ready to lap him up on a Bosman move, the 35-year-old is not short of options.

However, PSG remain desperate to keep Messi at the club. The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is the club's owner, has instructed officials to do everything possible to keep the Argentinean in Paris. Apart from his influence on the pitch, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been a commercial success at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians have already informed Messi's entourage that they're willing to hand him a meater contract with increased duration if it helps convince him to stay.

Parisians eyeing William Saliba

William Saliba has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have a long-standing interest in William Saliba, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The French defender has been a revelation this season for Arsenal and has become a first-team regular under Mikel Arteta. His assured performances at the back have reportedly turned heads at the Parc des Princes.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson cited Saliba's association with Marseille as one of the reasons why the transfer might not materialise.

"I’m aware there’s been some talk of PSG having a long-standing interest in William Saliba, and it makes sense that he’s someone they’re likely to keep an eye on, but it’s looking highly likely that his immediate future lies at Arsenal. He’s really come into his own in Mikel Arteta’s side and is starting to establish himself as a French international under Didier Deschamps ahead of Euro 2024,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“Saliba obviously has Parisian roots; he comes from Bondy, the same place as Kylian Mbappe, so that will appeal to the French champions. However, one complicating factor with Saliba that shouldn’t be underestimated is that loan spell with Marseille that he had – a very succcessful one at that, and I think that will stay fresh in the memories of some PSG fans."

Johnson backed the Ligue 1 champions to continue tracking Saliva but added that a move right now is unlikely.

“I think PSG, like a lot of top teams, will keep a close eye on Saliba and see if an opportunity comes up, but given the amount of money it would now take to prise him away from an Arsenal side who could be on the verge of winning the Premier League title, it seems unlikely to me at this moment in time," wrote Johnson.

Saliba has helped keep 13 clean sheets in 33 games across competitions for Arsenal this season.

Antonio Conte not an option to replace Christophe Galtier

Antonio Conte is unlikely to replace Christophe Galtier this summer.

Antonio Conte is unlikely to be an option to replace Christophe Galtier at PSG, according to Tuttosport via PSG Talk.

The French manager is under pressure after exiting both the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France in the last couple of months. The Ligue 1 giants could be tempted to opt for a change in the summer and have shortlisted their preferred candidates for the role.

Conte recently parted ways with Tottenham Hotspur and is among the names under consideration for the hot seat at the Parc des Princes. However, the Italian is unlikely to be available, as he wants to take a year-long sabbatical before his next assignment.

