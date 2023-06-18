PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians eyeing Harry Kane; AS Roma want Marco Verratti, and more - June 18, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to have a busy time this summer. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to build a squad fit enough to help realise their European dreams.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have entered the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, AS Roma are eager to secure the services of Parisians midfielder Marco Verratti this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 18, 2023:

PSG want Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have entered the race to sign Harry Kane, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto.

The English striker will enter the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur next month but is unlikely to sign a new deal. Spurs would ideally like to keep hold of Kane but might be forced to cash in on him to avoid losing him for free next summer.

There’s already a melee for the 29-year-old’s signature, with Manchester United and Real Madrid eyeing him with interest. The Parisians have now joined the party. The Ligue 1 champions remain in the market for a new No. 9 this year as they look to revamp their attack.

The French giants have already bid adieu to Lionel Messi, who's set to join MLS side Inter Miami. Neymar’s future remains up in the air as well, with the Brazilian also eager for a fresh challenge.

Kylian Mbappe has added to PSG’s woes by announcing that he has no intention of signing an extension to his contract that expires next year. As such, the Parisians are looking for a proven goalscorer this summer.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani are high up on their wishlist. However, both players are likely to cost a fortune, forcing the Ligue 1 giants to consider alternate targets.

Kane has now emerged as an option. The 29-year-old is one of the most feared strikers in the European circuit and could be a hit at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite the massive interest in his services, PSG have a golden opportunity to sign the Englishman this summer.

Tottenham are reluctant to sell Kane to a Premier League rival, while Los Blancos remain focussed on Mbappe. That could open the door for the Parisians to bring Kane to Paris.

AS Roma eyeing Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is wanted in Serie A.

AS Roma have stepped up their efforts to sign Marco Verratti this summer, according to Corriere della Sera via Football Italia.

The Serie A side have already initiated contact with PSG to understand the possibility of a move. The 30-year-old was a key figure under Christophe Galtier in the recently concluded season, but his future remains undecided.

Verratti is heavily linked with a return to Italy this year, and Roma are eager to win the race for his signature. Manager Jose Mourinho reportedly had a call with the Italian to convince him to move to Serie A.

The Giallorossi enjoy a cordial relationship with the Parisians, so an agreement could be reached without much hindrance. However, Verratti’s astronomical wages are likely to be a problem.

Kylian Mbappe opens up on his future

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains up in the air.

Kylian Mbappe has reiterated his desire to stay at Paris beyond the summer. The French forward remains linked with a move away from the club after his decision not to sign an extension to his current contract.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and remain hot on his trails. Los Blancos are expected to mount another attempt to prise him away this summer. However, speaking to Telefoot, Mbappe said that he wants to play in Paris next season.

"I have already said before that I’d stay (at PSG]) I have only decided to play at PSG next season. Many things can happen in a year, especially at a club like PSG,” said Mbappe.

Mbappe also has admirers at the Premier League.

