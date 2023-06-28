PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians eyeing Marcus Rashford; club want Lucas Paqueta, and more - June 28, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to make multiple changes to their squad this summer. Christophe Galtier's team won Ligue 1 in the recently concluded season but failed to impress in the Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are interested in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, the French giants want West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 28, 2023:

PSG eyeing Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is wanted in Paris.

PSG are interested in Marcus Rashford as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, according to L'Equipe.

The French forward enters the final year of his contract with the Parisians next month but has announced that he will not sign an extension. The Ligue 1 champions will be forced to cash in on him this summer if he continues to stall a new deal.

Real Madrid remain keen to finally get their hands on the player, and a move could materialise this summer. The French giants are already scouting the market for Mbappe's replacement and have found their man in Rashford. The English forward enjoyed a blistering 2022-23 season with Manchester United, helping the club win the EFL Cup and finish third in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old ended the campaign with 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. Rashford's contract with the Red Devils expires in the summer of 2024, and the two parties are locked in talks to facilitate an extension. PSG are monitoring the situation closely and want to tempt the Englishman to move to Paris.

Rashford has all the attributes to be a hit at the Parc des Princes, and the Parisians want him to replace Mbappe if the latter leaves this summer. However, the English forward is integral to Manchester United's plans for the future, and the club have no desire to let him leave. Rashford rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and wants to continue his association with the club.

The 25-year-old enjoyed the most productive season of his career under Ten Hag. The Dutch manager reckons Rashford can improve in the upcoming season. As such, the Ligue 1 champions might find it extremely difficult to prise him away.

Parisians want Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta has admirers in Paris.

PSG have set their sights on Lucas Paqueta, according to 90 Min. The 25-year-old has been on an upward rise since joining West Ham United last summer. Paqueta was a crucial part of the Hammers' UEFA Conference League triumph, and his performances have earned him admirers in Paris.

The Ligue 1 champions invested heavily in midfield last year but are desperate for upgrades this summer. The Parisians want to add more quality to their ranks after a disappointing run in the Champions League. Incoming manager Luis Enrique is likely to ask for improvements in the middle of the park, and Paqueta had emerged as a target.

The Brazilian recently changed agents, and PSG reckon there's an opportunity to bring him to the Parc des Princes this summer. The 25-year-old is not fully convinced that David Moyes' tactics suit his playing style and could be open to a move.

However, West Ham are set to lose Declan Rice this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester City battling for the Englishman. As such, the Hammers are unlikely to listen to any offers for Paqueta.

PSG identify Harry Kane as Victor Osimhen alternative

Harry Kane could be on the move this summer.

PSG want to target Harry Kane as an alternative to Victor Osimhen, according to L'Equipe.

The Parisians are eager to sign a new world-class striker this summer to rejuvenate their frontline. Lionel Messi has already left the club, while Neymar's future also remains uncertain. The Ligue 1 champions wanted Osimhen to spearhead their attack next season, but prising him away from Napoli is proving to be a complicated affair.

PSG have turned to Kane as an alternative but are likely to face multiple challenges. The Englishman is a player in demand and has admirers at clubs across Europe. His contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires in just over a year, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Bayern Munich have already launched an offensive for the player this summer.

However, their €70 million offer for the 29-year-old has been swiftly rejected by Spurs. Tottenham will only sell Kane on their terms, and if the Parisians want him, they will have to pay a fortune.

