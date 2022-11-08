Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for their final game before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month. Christophe Galtier’s men will face Auxerre at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (November 13) in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are planning to move for an Arsenal forward next year. Elsewhere, Neymar has outlined the secret to his good form this season. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 7, 2022:

PSG eyeing 2023 move for Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are planning to move for Gabriel Martinelli in 2023, according to Le10Sport. The Brazilian attacker has been on a golden run with Arsenal this season.

The 21-year-old has played a prominent role for the Gunners this season, helping them to the top of the Premier League. His efforts have earned him admirers at the Parc des Princes.

The Football Arena @thefootyarena OFFICIAL! The attackers Brazil called up for the 2022 World Cup:



Neymar (PSG)

Vini Jr (Real Madrid)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Richarlison (Tottenham)

Antony (Man United)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)



The Ligue 1 champions are planning to add quality and youth to their attack next year.

With Lionel Messi and Neymar on the wrong side of 30, Martinelli could help the Parisians usher in a new era at the club. Sporting director Luis Campos has altered the club’s transfer policy to target younger players, and the Brazilian fits the bill.

The 21-year-old’s Gunners contract expires in 2024, although Arsenal are reportedly working to tie him down to a new deal. However, PSG are hoping to prise Martinelli away next summer.

Neymar outlines reason for good form this season

Neymar has been on fire this season.

Neymar reckons his good fortune with injury this season has contributed to his stellar form with PSG.

The Brazilian has been outstanding for the Ligue 1 champions, emerging as one of Christophe Galtier’s most important players. The 30-year-old has registered 15 goals and 12 assists in 19 games across competitions for the Parisians, who are unbeaten this season.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport France, as cited by PSG Talk, Neymar said that he'd enjoying his injury-free run this season.

“I feel very good right now. The last few years I had several serious injuries that handicapped me. I’m happy to be able to play football again like I do now. I’m enjoying it,” said Neymar.

The 30-year-old is expected to play a pivotal role in Brazil’s World Cup campaign as well, with the Selecao seeking their first title in two decades.

Christophe Galtier provides update on Kylian Mbappe injury

Kylian Mbappe remains vital to France’s World Cup plans.

Christophe Galtier has said that Kylian Mbappe’s recent injury is nothing serious. The French forward had the Les Bleus camp sweating after picking up a knock against Lorient on Sunday.

The 23-year-old left the field with five minutes remaining. He marched straight down the tunnel after consulting with the club’s medical team, giving rise to speculation about the extent of his injury.

However, speaking after the game, Galtier said that the substitution was simply a precautionary measure.

“Muscle fatigue, but no worries. There is no alert on a specific area. It’s simply fatigue, linked to the sequence of matches. The playing conditions were difficult. The ground was hard to master technically,” said Galtier.

He added:

“And then we faced an opponent who played hard and gave us problems in the second half. … He came out tired in the game against Juventus on Wednesday night. ... It is a very busy schedule. There can be some apprehension. Everyone is listening to his body in this pre-World Cup and pre-list period.”

Mbappe has scored 18 goals and has set up five more from 19 appearances across competitions for PSG this season.

